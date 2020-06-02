One of the best applications for watching DTT channels on mobile has received an update including notable improvements, especially one: it is now possible to access the entire programming of the channels thanks to the integrated EPG. In addition, the favorites system, the speed of the application and other stability details have been improved.

From the mobile we can do almost anything, like watching free TV channels. Obviously, there are no smartphones with an integrated tuner since is an option that is no longer included in phones, but it is possible to access the broadcasts thanks to the Internet. Most operators, both state and local, offer live TV through their pages. And apps like DTT Channels maintain global access that makes it easier to watch TV on mobile. Especially now that the app includes EPG programming.

All the programming to know what to see on TV

EPG programming in the new version of DTT Channels

The DTT Channels developer, Marc Vila, has been improving the Android application by introducing notable improvements in the software, and the jump to the current version, 1.3, is a huge advantage in viewing planning since you can see at a glance what they are emitting at the moment and what can be seen later. All by simply sliding the integrated EPG into each channel.

TDT Channels offers a huge list of state, regional and even local channels, all accessible with a click on the screen. Not only that: the app also gives access to radios, in the same way as DTT channels. The list is very extensive, the application does not include ads, it is free and also legal. And it is updated with remarkable frequency.

The novelties introduced in DTT Channels 1.3 are:

EPG programming. Each channel offers its future broadcasts, provided they are available through the Internet. The schedules have an image and also the description of the program.

Favorites have been improved so they are not lost when the application is abandoned.

The use of DTT Channels has improved in speed thanks to a deep internal restructuring.

The search system is now much more precise.

Apart from the previous news, TDT Channels 1.3 fixes some previous errors. If you want to try it, and watch TV from your Android, you can download the application from its website.

