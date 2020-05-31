Wallet is an application that will help you control day-to-day finances. Do you want to know how much you spend per month on clothes? Do you want to control your expenses to save the most? I have been using it for a long time and it has a lot of features that can be very useful.

Wallet is available for Android and iOS, you can download it totally free. You have the option to sign up for a premium plan, but the standard version comes with practically everything you need. We tell you the reasons why it is one of the best personal finance apps.

Every expense and every income, so you don’t lose anything

The first thing you should do when entering Wallet is to add your accounts. Give them a name, give them a color, an icon and add the first numbers. They will always be on view in the main menu, so you can take a global vision at a glance.

You will have the possibility of customize desktop, adding different widgets with all kinds of information. Expenses in the form of a list, charts, monthly balance, money flow … etc. Here you will find limitation, some of the cards are only for premium users.

Other interesting features are the budgets and scheduled payments. Budgets are a good way to control those expenses that go beyond what we would like. When you get close to the limit, Wallet will notify you. On the other hand, you can add scheduled payments – the internet rate, for example – so that they are automatically discounted each month.

Know in depth your personal finances

The expenses and income you add will be grouped into categories –You have the possibility to create and change them to your liking– accumulating little by little and providing more information about your habits. Thus, The best of Wallet comes after a few weeks of use, when all these records will give life to the Statistics section.

You’ll find charts that will allow you to easily know the evolution of your balance, comparisons by categories, including the forecast based on your scheduled payments and spending habits. With enough information, Wallet is able to analyze your movements with great results.

In short, we talk about a very complete application, simple to use and with a very attractive design. Its free version has practically everything you need, but you can always take a look at its premium features if you’re looking for something else.







