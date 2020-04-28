The last time Mary Jayaseelan spoke to her husband Rajesh, he was about to be hooked up to a respirator in a ward attending to patients with covid-19.

Rajesh had two small children

Photo: Mary Jayaseelan / BBC News Brasil

Rajesh was being treated at London’s Northwick Park hospital, where he worked as an Uber driver most of the year. Mary was 12,000 km away, at her home in Bangalore, India, with her two young children.

Until that moment, Rajesh had repeatedly told her that he would be fine, that he was feeling sick, but she shouldn’t worry, he would get better – at 44, he was young and healthy. But on that call, he collapsed and admitted, “Mary, I’m a little scared.”

Rajesh Jayaseelan died the next day.

‘Humble and gentle’

Rajesh and Mary were married on February 24, 2014 and rented a house in Hulimavu, south of Bangalore, which they shared with his 66-year-old mother.

For most of the year, Rajesh rented a room in Harrow, north London, and drove an Uber in the city. He worked late into the morning to save enough money to spend a few months with his family in India.

He enjoyed working as a driver, although he did not realize that his job would leave him vulnerable in the global health crisis that would emerge later.

“He lived in London for 22 years and returned to India for a few months,” says Mary.

“He loved London. He always talked to me about how beautiful and clean London was. I was never in London, so he described it to me.”

The couple was very happy, says Mary. Rajesh loved his wife and played with his two children, aged six and four. When he was not in India, he talked to them on the internet every day.

Rajesh and Mary were married in 2014

Photo: Mary Jayaseelan / BBC News Brasil

“He was also a very good singer,” says Mary, proudly. “He sang a lot of songs in Hindi.”

Rajesh was also a “humble and kind person”, adds his friend Sunil Kumar. Sunil and Rajesh met in 2011 – both were from Bangalore, so mutual friends put them in touch when Sunil moved to the UK.

They helped each other navigate the various bureaucratic systems in the UK, lent small amounts of money when needed, and Sunil and his wife invited Rajesh to dinner at his home in Hertfordshire – sending him back with several delicious lunch boxes southern India.

Although Rajesh loved London, he did not plan to stay forever – he wanted to move back and live with his family in India. Renting in his homeland was relatively expensive, so during his last stay in Bangalore in late 2019, he and his wife took out a loan and bought land to build their own home.

The loan was no problem, they thought – Rajesh would return to London and earn enough money to pay. The next time he traveled to Bangalore, he told his wife, it would be forever.

He returned to London on 15 January. Less than two weeks later, the first cases of coronavirus were reported in the United Kingdom.

The diagnosis

Although the virus had arrived, Rajesh was not overly concerned. Shops and restaurants were still open, people were still going to work. For everyone, including Uber drivers, business was normal and hasn’t changed much for another month.

Then, March came, and the virus was spreading from person to person in the country. The number of cases and deaths was increasing by the day. People were instructed to isolate themselves for seven days if they had any symptoms – even mild ones, such as fever or persistent cough.

On March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a three-week national blockade. As a result, most companies would close and people would only be allowed to go out for exercise and essential trips to stores, with the exception of essential workers.

Rajesh worked at Uber to support the family living in India

Photo: Mary Jayaseelan / BBC News Brasil

Like many Uber drivers, Rajesh continued to work, but quickly developed symptoms and had to stop. His last day at work was March 25 – a run from Heathrow airport.

His symptoms worsened and he was admitted to the hospital with dehydration. While there, he was tested for coronavirus. The result was positive.

Dumped

The hospital told Rajesh to come home, isolate himself and return if his symptoms worsened. He followed the guidance and returned to the house where he rented a room, but things were about to get worse.

“The owner of the house asked Rajesh to leave for some reason, and when he returned, the owner changed the locks so that he could not enter,” says Mary.

“He tried to knock on the door and ask the owner to speak to him, but he didn’t open the door.”

The owner of the location did not know about her positive diagnosis – but he told her that as an Uber driver, he could bring the coronavirus back home and that it was not a risk she was willing to take.

With nowhere to go, Rajesh was forced to sleep in his car for several nights.

“He had no food there, nothing to eat,” says Mary.

Rajesh then called his friend Sunil for advice.

Last call

“That was the last call he made for me,” says Sunil. “He didn’t go into detail about what was going on with him, but as I work on the NHS (UK public health system), he asked me questions like ‘How safe are we?’, ‘Is it better to go back to India? ‘, stuff like that.”

“He asked me if I knew of any routes, if there was any possible way to go – he wanted to go to India and be with his family. But at that time there was a complete block in India too.”

Sunil told him that the best thing to do would be to stay home, not work and seek financial support for self-employed workers that the government just announced, or the 14-day assistance offered by Uber.

Sometimes Rajesh would return to India to be with his family

Photo: Mary Jayaseelan / BBC News Brasil

Rajesh agreed and explained that he needed to find a new place to live because his owner said he was at high risk. But, says Sunil, he did not say that he had already been expelled: “He may have been ashamed”.

Rajesh again tried to call the owner to ask him to stay. There was no answer.

After days of searching, he finally found another room in a shared house in Harrow. The new owner made him pay £ 4,000 upfront – money he didn’t have, and Mary says he had to borrow it.

When Rajesh returned to having a shelter, he did not want to risk being evicted again. He hid and avoided contact with all the other tenants, he didn’t even want to cook. His health worsened with each passing day.

The only social interaction he had were daily calls with his wife, where he alternated between reassuring her and saying he would be fine and cry.

It was during one of those calls that Mary realized he was struggling to breathe.

“He hissed a lot in that room and it got worse every day,” she says. “One night I told him to go to the hospital. He didn’t want to call an ambulance because he didn’t want others there to know that he was sick, so he wouldn’t be evicted again.”

Rajesh drove to the hospital, despite being deeply out of breath. When he got there, he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

“The next morning, he called me from the hospital for a video call – but when the kids saw him, they started to cry because of how sick he was,” says Mary. “He turned off the video and told me he didn’t want to be remembered so badly.” They would speak to each other just a few more times.

On April 11, the doctors who cared for Rajesh called Mary and explained that he was in critical condition, and they did not think his condition would improve. They set up a video call for her and the children could see him one last time. He was unconscious and died two hours later.

Inequality

Although the phrase “coronavirus does not discriminate” was repeated frequently during this pandemic, it is clear that the virus is worse for some than others. A particularly affected group are informal workers, who do short-term jobs or as freelancers, instead of having permanent jobs.

This includes self-employed drivers, like Rajesh, as well as food deliverers.

Last year, around 4.7 million people in the UK worked in informal jobs, while, according to a 2018 study, 60% of the global population works in conditions of insecurity.

Research by the World Economic Forum and other agencies shows that these workers are disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

This is the result of a combination of factors: many are classified as essential workers “, which requires them to continue interacting with strangers; they do not have guaranteed paid medical leave, which makes self-isolation difficult; they have low and shifting wages, making it more they are likely to live in dangerous and unsafe housing situations, and they do not have access to protective equipment.

Ayako Ebata, of the Institute for Development Studies, says that because people in informal work “depend a lot on their daily wages”, they are under a lot of pressure not to lose their jobs or take time off, even when there are significant health risks .

“It is not because they are ignorant or uninformed, it is because the whole system is forcing them to make decisions that end up being detrimental to their livelihoods and health,” she says.

Alex Wood, a sociologist at the University of Oxford who studies informal economics, agrees – and says the lack of protection in the workplace makes the problem worse.

“These platforms have told people that they don’t have to worry about [direitos e proteções] because when the economy is good, there is no risk, “he says.

“But actually when you have these crises, it is the workers who pay – although many of them are now classified as essential.”

Now drivers in the UK are asking for greater protection from the government. United Private Hire Drivers (UPHD), an independent commercial body for self-employed drivers, this week called for an urgent review on the matter.

“What the government is saying now is that it is not safe for you to go to a barber shop, but it is somehow safe for you to ride in an Uber,” says UPHD’s James Farrar.

Race is also a risk factor. According to several recent studies, non-white people in the UK, like Rajesh, are disproportionately more likely to have an insecure job than their white counterparts.

Surveys conducted at the Union Congress (TUC) last year found that workers from ethnic minorities are one-third more likely to be in unsafe work.

A report released last month by Carnegie UK Trust, UCL and Operation Black Vote also found that young people from minorities, in particular, were 47% more likely to be on temporary contracts – another notoriously unstable form of work.

Mourning

After learning that his son had died, Rajesh’s mother became ill. She already suffered from hypertension and pre-diabetes and was confined to bed. “She’s been heartbroken ever since,” says Mary.

To pay the loan for the house, medical bills and children’s school, Mary is trying to find a job as a cleaner, but quarantine measures are making it very difficult.

Sunil is helping the family with money whenever he can and wants to raise a kitty online. He is also considering filing a lawsuit against the owner of the first property where Rajesh lived. Uber contacted the BBC to offer its condolences, but did not offer financial support to the family.

But more than anything, Mary is struggling to accept everything that has changed for her family in such a short period of time.

“Now that Rajesh is gone, our life has become very difficult,” she says. “I don’t know what we will do without him.”

