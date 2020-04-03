         The AppleCare + plan for the new iPhone SE appears on the Apple website

In recent days we have seen several leaks and information that pointed to the launch of the new “cheap” Apple terminal was near. The covers received by the electronics chain Best Buy put us on alert the device’s impending announcement, because they would begin to be commercialized on April 5.

Although another rumor pointed out that Apple would unveil the new iPhone on April 15 and that it would start reaching users on the 22nd of the same month, a more recent one assures that we will see it in the next hours and that it would come in three different colors. As if that were not enough, Belkin protectors are already sold specifically for the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE.

That Apple lists a product as compatible for both iPhone 8 and iPhone SE would confirm what was expected: same design and screen size. In addition, the AppleCare + plan for this device has also been discovered in the company’s online store.

AppleCare + for iPhone SE for $ 129

AppleCare + en insurance that offers up to two years of technical assistance from specialists and hardware coverage. A minimum of two incidents for accidental damage are included at a price of € 29 for screen damage or € 99 for other damage.

Apart from the Belkin protector, the AppleCare + insurance for the iPhone SE has also been discovered in the Apple online store. It will be priced at $ 129 in the United States, and its cost in Spain is possibly the same as the iPhone 8: 149 euros.

Although it was believed that this smartphone model would be called “iPhone 9”, it seems that it will finally be called iPhone SE, as the terminal launched by Apple in 2016 with a 4 “screen. However, this time its design will be like the iPhone 8 and with a 4.7 “Retina display. It is also believed that it will have a single 12 MP rear camera and Touch ID, but which will incorporate the Apple A13 Bionic processor and 3 GB of RAM.

