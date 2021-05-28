The Apple Watch Series 6 is now 60 euros off Amazon, a record low so far | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Apple’s best smartwatch to date is now heavily discounted at Amazon, which has lowered its 44mm edition further than ever before.

Apple usually renews practically all its flagship products annually, such as the iPhone, but also the Apple Watch and some of the iPad. That means that as the year progresses, the price of the most recent models is falling, although 2021 is surprising with sales that go far beyond what was usual.

A proof of this we have right now in the iPhone 12 itself, which is lowered to 772 euros, a historic low price. It is not the only product that has hit rock bottom, as the Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale at Amazon for 399 euros, the lowest price it has had to date.

Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest version of Apple’s smart watch. It comes with a blood oxygen monitor, a new processor based on the A13 of the iPhone 11 and new colors.

This is the latest and most advanced model from Apple, in addition to its 44mm edition, the larger and also the more expensive of the two. It comes with the black sports strap, almost certainly the most demanded for being the most basic.

During the purchase process you can add to your order Apple Care, the insurance offered by the brand itself and that guarantees the repair of damages in the event of an accident, among other things.

More battery and advanced data measurement

The improvements of the Apple Watch Series 6 with respect to previous editions we could see first-hand in its complete analysis, which left us quite satisfied in almost all aspects.

The improvement in battery life, which now reaches 48 hours without many problems and making intensive use of some of its functions, something unthinkable a few years ago.

In addition, it has incorporated some advanced measurements that have to do with health and physical performance, such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) or VO2 Max, which have more and more clocks and which help to know the state of your system cardiovascular.

It maintains everything that has made it undoubtedly the favorite smartwatch of Apple users and the best-selling in the world, including the NFC sensor to pay with Apple Pay in any type of store.

