         The Apple Store in Germany will be the next to reopen this Monday

After Apple Store reopens in South Korea, Austria and Australia, Apple’s 15 stores in Germany They will open their doors next Monday at 11 in the morning. One more step to the global reopening of the more than 150 stores that Apple has throughout the world.

A prudent opening

Although the new infections have not completely disappeared in Germany, the progressive decline has led Chancellor Angela Merkel to relax measures to reduce them and, with it, allows reopen to territory stores. Apple, as we have already seen in the progressive reopening in other countries, will proceed to the reopening of the 15 German stores.

This reopening comes, however, with some measures tailored to the situation. The main ones are a reduced opening hours and the invite customers to buy or get online support. In addition to maintaining a certain distance from other clients, the use of a mask is necessary and there may be temperature controls at the entrance. Today at Apple sessions will continue to pause for a few weeks.

As Apple’s chief operating officer Jeff Williams said this morning, these reopens will continue around the world until normal services are restored.

While in Spain we are still waiting for a reopening of our Apple Store, there are several resources that we can use such as company support website, where we can continue receiving technical assistance with our products. In the field of training, Apple has enabled a website where we can attend Today at Apple sessions that various employees from different parts of the world have recorded from their homes.

Wanting to try the new iPad Pro (2020) or the new iPhone SE? Surely in a matter of weeks we can go to our reference Apple Store.

