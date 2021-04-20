The Apple iMac (2021) are renewed and boast an M1 chip, and a cheerful external design

The new colorful iMac has arrived. It does so by taking advantage of Apple’s M1 chip, but above all surprises with a design that takes a radical leap from the previous model and that stands out for its thinness and its cheerful tones.

The new Apple desktops boast a curious support to adjust the inclination of the 24 “screen, while inside we find major improvements to your webcam (1080p at last) and on your sound system.

