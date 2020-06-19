Mark Gurman wanted to make one last comment on Apple rumors before starting the weekend leading up to WWDC20. From Bloomberg, the editor states that the company’s plans to enter the virtual and augmented reality market have changed due to internal discrepancies of the teams.

The source reveals that Apple has spent years involved in the project to create a helmet and / or glasses of virtual and augmented reality, but that the formerly responsible for design Jonathan Ive had serious discrepancies with its design and asked Apple to “change course” with the product.

More power and realism or more independence

The team responsible for designing Apple’s virtual and augmented reality products is made up of more than 1,000 people, led by Mike Rockwell, who has been involved in the project since 2015 (remember that Apple has spent time investing record amounts of money in research and development) . It is a team that works from the Sunnyvale offices and enjoys considerable independence from the rest of Apple’s projects, in an attempt to curb any limitation. His early ideas included a virtual / augmented reality headset that is as powerful as possible, but emitted too much heat when used.

The solution was to separate the data processing unit into a separate device, which Jonathan Ive did not like. The manager defended completely autonomous glasses although they were less powerful, while Rockwell wanted to bring the power of full glasses to stores as it were to revolutionize the market and knock down all the competition. The discussions seemed to last for months.

The final decision was made by Tim Cook, and supposedly consists of the manufacture of autonomous glasses that will not have as much power as Rockwell aspired to, but it will still be a “very advanced device” with extremely high resolution screens that “would make a user not differentiate the virtual world from the real one.” They would have a cinema-quality speaker system that has surprised those who have already tried some prototypes, it seems. In fact, that was used by Ive as another argument: I didn’t want an Apple product to take users out of the real world (the ‘Ready Player One’ argument comes to mind).

As for the alternative of something more powerful with a separate product, it seems that the technology would have been used to design the ARM chips that the Macs will use to the detriment of the Intel processors.

Gurman ends his article by saying that Apple still not decided on the final design of her glasses, but at the moment they resemble Oculus Quest. What there are firm decisions is that the glasses will have their own App Store, with the focus of playing games and playing series and movies. The prototypes are controlled with a separate accessory, although the idea is that everything can be done by ordering Siri. There are already assistant engineers working on adapting its interface for those glasses, the price of which would still be up for debate.

