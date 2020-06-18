We have been talking about a project for a long time in which Apple is putting all its efforts. No, we are not talking about the next iPhone, which also has its dedication, but its augmented reality glasses. Every day we are closer to knowing the new device but today something has been known that will put all future users in a good mood and that is that Apple Glass will be used with or without dioptres.

Apple is not scared by diopters

Hyperopia, myopia, astigmatism … some of these pathologies may ring a bell. What’s more, you will even live with one of them or several if necessary. As you know, they are distortions of vision, something increasingly common among people blamed as we spend in front of the screens. For its correction many opt for a simple surgery, while others settle for putting on glasses or contact lenses.

Currently there are people who even wear the frame without lenses, simply as an accessory, but in the future they will need crystals if they want to see augmented reality. Many companies are working in this area and Apple can not be less. Your project of Apple glass it’s been playing for a long time and now we know that Those from Cupertino want you to wear their AR glasses whether or not you have diopters.

This is how PhoneArena tells it, which confirm the presence of a patent of lenses that automatically correct vision problems. That’s right, whatever you have the gadget will have a system to change the position and configuration of the optical components according to the characteristics of the user. This will be done electronically thanks to chips placed on the sides of the lens that will modify its qualities to adjust the vision of the wearer.

A first version without auto-tuning

Another of the characteristics pointed out by the medium is that in the first version of the Apple Glass there will be no self-adjustment option. Apparently this option will be scheduled for later in its launch, something that is planned for next year. What it will not have, at least in a first version, is a camera on one side of the device.

Other models such as Google Glass do incorporate it, but this is not the case of those of the Californian firm. The report says that if it is possible that it has a depth sensor, something that will help the paired phone to take better pictures with the data that crosses both devices.