The Apple A15 has already entered production: It will arrive in 5 nm

Sources in the Taiwanese distribution chain have confirmed to DigiTimes that the Apple A15 has already entered production, and that is being ‘cooked’ en masse at the facilities of the Taiwanese giant, which means that we should not expect delays in the presentation of the iPhone 13, a high-end smartphone with which Apple will renew its flagship product.

The shortage that the semiconductor sector is experiencing, and the problems that giants like TSMC itself were having to satisfy wafer orders from their main customers, had made us think that the iPhone 13 could end up experiencing some kind of delay, but seeing that its flagship component, the Apple A15 SoC, has already entered the mass production phase, we have reason to be optimistic.

We still do not have much information about this new chip, but everything seems to indicate that will be manufactured in 5 nm process, like the Apple A14, although in this case it would be a revision with slight improvements that could affect consumption and performance. Except for surprise, the Apple A15 SoC should feature a six-core CPU divided into two blocks, one with two high-performance cores and the other with four low-power cores, and a high-performance Apple GPU.

The Apple A15 will be present in the entire iPhone 13 series: A look at its possible specifications

Thanks to the constant dripping of information, and the supposed leaks that have been taking place in recent months, we have a pretty good idea of ​​what to expect of the new smartphones of the apple giant.

Apple should present the iPhone 13 in September of this year, but it is important to bear in mind that it is possible that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will arrive first, and that later the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro will be launched. Max. This strategy makes all the sense in the world, since It is the same that Apple followed with the iPhone 12.

Possible specifications of the iPhone 13 mini

5.4-inch screen, with an OLED panel and a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. Apple A15 SoC with six-core CPU and Apple GPU 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM. 64GB of storage capacity in its base configuration. Double 12 MP rear camera. 12 MP front camera with Face ID (3D facial recognition).

Possible iPhone 13 specs

6.1-inch screen, with an OLED panel and a resolution of 2,532 x 1,170 pixels. Apple A15 SoC with six-core CPU and Apple GPU 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. 64GB of storage capacity in its base configuration. Double 12 MP rear camera. 12 MP front camera with Face ID (3D facial recognition).

Possible specifications of the iPhone 13 Pro

6.1-inch screen, with an OLED panel and a resolution of 2,532 x 1,170 pixels. Apple A15 SoC with six-core CPU and Apple GPU 8 GB of RAM. 128GB of storage capacity in its base configuration. Triple 12 MP rear camera. 12 MP front camera with Face ID (3D facial recognition).

Possible specifications of the iPhone 13 Pro Max

6.7-inch screen, with an OLED panel and a resolution of 2,778 x 1,284 pixels. Apple A15 SoC with six-core CPU and Apple GPU 8 GB of RAM. 128GB of storage capacity in its base configuration. Triple 12 MP rear camera. 12 MP front camera with Face ID (3D facial recognition).

Not confirmed yet, but Apple is rumored will keep the price of the new iPhone 13 at the same level, or slightly above, the price that the iPhone 12 had at its launch.