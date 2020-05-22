The Kings visited the facilities of Mercamadrid, the largest fresh food distribution and marketing platform in Spain, in the early morning, in order to get to know their activity first hand and to visit some of the fish and fruit stalls.

At night still closed and protected by mask and gloves, donPhilipand doñaLetiziaThey started the tour at 5.30 am to coincide with the shift in which the various warehouses for perishable goods are fully operational. They have been received by the CEO of Mercamadrid,David Chica. After an explanatory talk on how the ships are distributed, the Kings have entered first into the central fish market and, already in daylight, into the fruit and vegetable market. In both venues they have stopped at various stalls to chat with merchants and learn in detail how the fresh produce sales chain works. The presence of the Kings has generated great expectation, which has given rise to the fact that in some points it was difficult to maintain physical distance with those who wanted to see them and take photos with mobile phones. Not being able to have handshakes to avoid contagions, the Kings greeted with the elbow several people who have approached, according to the images that the Royal House has offered of the tour, without media present.

The visit lasted for three hours and ended with a family photo with representatives of all the groups that work in Mercamadrid, who gave a cheer of thanks to the Kings. “The applause you all deserve,” Felipe VI replied to value the work of the 9,000 people. The Kings have also spoken with truckers at the loading docks and with those in charge of preparing food for the carriers and other employees.

