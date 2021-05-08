The applauded gesture of a cashier at a Mercadona in Zamora with a client

A client of a Mercadona in Zamora has told through Twitter the good experience that he has had in this supermarket thanks to one of his cashiers, whose gesture has been highly applauded on the social network.

When arriving at the checkout line of any supermarket, customers often find themselves in these two situations: either they have to put the purchase themselves in their bags or carts, or the cashier facilitates the task by bagging the products they have purchased.

This last situation has been the one experienced by the user @PeliCornia, who thanked the Valencian network on Twitter: “I want to give him a very fat ‘like’, because I cannot give him a tip, to Alberto from Monsalve’s super, in Zamora “, the client has expressed in the social network.

In his opinion, this worker “has not only placed the purchase in the bag when he saw me tied up, but has placed it carefully and very well. What weighs down, what is soft on top “, explained this user.

The positive comment towards this worker has caused the applause of many users of the social network, which have also valued the employees of other supermarkets of the same chain.

“I am glad to read these things. And sometimes I regret that we are not more than commenting also on the good things. I have some positive experience In that aspect. Take the opportunity to highlight the work from Mercadona in Valdespartera (to the people who work there) “, another user pointed out.

As the satisfied customer explained in subsequent tweets when seeing the reaction of users, she was carrying her own bag, and the cashier took it from her “while I finished closing my bag and took out my mobile to pay and has started to place things as I would have done“.

According to this user, “we take for granted that things should be done well, but I think that placing my purchase in the bag exceeds its obligations, and when they do it they tend to throw it into a fuss, so I found it a precious detail“, it is finished.