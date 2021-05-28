The applauded ‘cut’ of Íñigo Errejón to Pablo Casado for this controversial phrase

Íñigo Errejón and Pablo Casado. (Photo: GETTY / EL HUFFPOST)

Pablo Casado, president of the PP, has starred this Friday in one of the controversies of the day on Twitter for the words he has pronounced in an act at the IV National Fair for the Repopulation of Rural Spain.

There, the leader of the popular has affirmed that he has always thought that politicians do not have to “intervene in the lives of others.”

“And we have to be consistent. I can’t say right now as a politician: ‘People have to stop eating meat.’ I cannot say as a politician: ‘People have to buy less clothes’. I cannot say as a politician: ‘Burgers have to be smaller.’ Or the clothing sizes are going to be diabolo, cone or whatever, ”he asserted.

Words that have been widely answered on the networks, both by anonymous users and by others who are not so much.

As is the case of Íñigo Errejón, deputy and spokesperson for Más País, who has taken the opportunity to give this ‘cut’ to the leader of the PP: “Except with equal marriage, the divorce law, the euthanasia law … ? ”.

An answer that has gone viral in a matter of minutes, with more than 2,500 ‘likes’ in less than an hour and dozens of responses:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.