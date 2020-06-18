In the last weeks, Vicente Vallés has made his reflections on the decisions of the Government chaired by Pedro Sánchez are viral practically daily. The conductor of ‘Antena 3 noticias 2’, in addition to narrating the news, does not hesitate to analyze it, reflecting on, for example, the decisions that the Sánchez Executive makes regarding the management of the crisis, or questioning the official data offered by the Ministry of Health on a daily basis, which according to many experts are still incorrect despite constant corrections. Vallés wanted to put on the table on more than one occasion that there is a serious problem regarding the count of the number of deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Vicente Vallés in ‘Antena 3 noticias 2’

He did it on purpose of Pedro Sánchez’s announcement in Congress last Wednesday, June 18, to pay tribute to « the 27,000 compatriots who have lost their lives due to the pandemic » next July 16. « We must suppose that by then the Government will have already made public the real number of deaths from this pandemic in Spain, although Pedro Sánchez has already said that they are 27,000 and has said so in parliamentary headquarters, despite the fact that this data is far from being considered reliable« began Vallés, who also wanted to remember that »one more day has passed without the Government updating the figure, which appears frozen (…) for a few weeks now. « Finally, the presenter has emphasized that as has been customary in the previous weeks, »weekly data still unchecked that the Government gives with the sum of daily data that the Government itself gives. »

Vallés analyzes Sánchez’s role in the control session

But this was not the only criticism that Vallés has dropped, and that is that the journalist has also analyzed two of the most controversial questions that Sánchez had to submit to during the government control session. « There have been two issues in which the opposition has wanted to speak but Pedro Sánchez has not wanted to say a word », Vallés has introduced, to explain that the first has been the questioning of the monarchy in recent weeks and that is that as we have seen, Santiago Abascal (VOX), has reproached the president that from the Government « they attack the crown , to an institution that cannot defend itself and that you should defend. » An issue in which Sánchez has barely gotten wet, as Vallés has explained: « He’s dodged the answer. »

At the same time, the term « constitutional crisis » was also discussed in Congress, to which Juan Carlos Campo, Minister of Justice, referred days ago; something that Sánchez also avoided. « What did you mean by constitutional crisis? Today Pedro Sánchez was asked to clarify the doubt, but such a thing has not happened », Vallés has reflected, revealing the Prime Minister, who has preferred not to enter into controversy with either issue and has limited himself to criticizing the tone and the ways in which the opposition has tried to charge him.