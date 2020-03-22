The appearance of Pedro Sánchez, leader in TVE (17.8%) and ‘Saturday deluxe’ drops to 12.3%

* In development

This Saturday, March 21, the Prime Minister appeared before all Spaniards at a press conference Live to take stock of the first week in which Spain has been on alert and to answer questions from journalists. Well, the intervention that was broadcast by most networks simultaneously was the most followed broadcast of the day on Spanish Television. The ‘Weekend Newscast 2’ that issued the live appearance achieved a 17.8% average share and 3,796,000 average viewers, as collected by Barlovento Comunicación. It should be noted that 8,277,000 people saw at least one minute of the news and this contributed two points of quota to the daily average of La 1 that day.

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government

As for the prime time slot, ‘Saturday deluxe’ had a wide debate on the coronavirus and the presence of Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada as the only guest, became the leader of its band with 12.2% and 2,214,000 viewers. It seems undeniable that the increase in television consumption has caused a significant drop in screen share for the magazine, which also since last week has seen its duration reduced by one hour, something that possibly has also affected this data in the prime time of Telecinco.

For his part, ‘laSexta noche’ on the Atresmedia network achieved a very good 8.9% share and 1,304,000 viewers while in Antena 3, “The final trick (The prestige)” that was broadcast in El Peliculón achieved 8.7% of screen share and 1,368,000 viewers on average. It was overtaken by “It is not so easy”, the film that La 1 also broadcast in its prime time slot and which brought together 1,825,000 viewers and a 10% average share. Finally, note that Cuatro’s film commitment, “Espías (2015)” achieved in the same time slot a very good 8% share and 1,537,000 viewers. Before, ‘First dates’ stood at a weak 3% and 645,000 viewers.

‘Antena 3 noticias’, leader at noon

On the other hand, note that ‘Antena 3 news weekend 1’ was the leader of the desktop strip, also scoring its season record (3,258,000 and 17.5%), along with ‘Antena 3 sports’, which led at noon (3,277,000 and 17.7%) and achieved its best data of the season in its prime time edition (2,475,000). For its part, ‘laSexta noticias 14h’ became the leader of its time slot and the most viewed channel on the whole of Saturday (2,339,000 and 16.1%), while the previous news also led the morning ( 1,414,000 and 13.4%). In prime time, ‘laSexta noticias 20h’ managed to gather 1,722,000 viewers screen average.

.