This action encourages users to invite their friends and family to record positive messages to remind others not to use their phone and to keep their hands on the wheel and thus avoid tragic accidents.

Despite the countless campaigns that have been carried out to stop using the cell phone While driving, there are still people who ignore the recommendations and drive their cars regardless of the risk that this represents.

Even more drastic measures such as the implementation of fines or the withdrawal of the driver’s license if you are caught with the phone in hand when driving through the streets on board the vehicle.

This situation could come to an end thanks to an app developed by Chevrolet, one of the main sponsors of the hackathon, where a challenge was launched to hackers to develop a customized solution to reduce distractions behind the wheel.

Using technology, the summoned developed an app called Call me out, and that is already available in Android. This app uses the phone’s GPS and accelerometer to detect when you pick up your smartphone while driving at a speed greater than 8 km / h.

But that is not what makes the Call Me Out app unique, but once it detects that you have taken the phone, it issues recorded and personalized messages by your family and friends who will remind you how dangerous it is to use the phone while driving.

Alan Batey, President of GM North America and head of Global ChevroletHe commented that, “As the father of two daughters, I am deeply aware of all the dangers my sons face in the world on a daily basis. That is why it is so important that GM and Chevrolet offer technologies that help us all be better drivers. ”

According to the Motorpasion portal, the app has a scoreboard and rewards you with points if you don’t use the phone while driving.

**********

It may interest you.

.