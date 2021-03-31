the app will stop working from today

And the day arrived. As planned, Cortana says goodbye to the mobile world. Microsoft has just announced that as of today, March 31, support for the Cortana app for Android and iOS has ended. Cortana will therefore be on her way as a productivity assistant in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft tools, namely Teams, Mobile Outlook, and Windows 10.

According to Microsoft, as of today all the content created in Cortana, such as reminders and lists, will no longer be available in the mobile app. However, it will still be accessible from Cortana on Windows. Plus, Cortana’s reminders, lists, and tasks syncs automatically with the Microsoft To Do app, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android.

Goodbye, Cortana

The “goodbye” to Cortana on iOS and Android is final, to the point that as of March 31 the mobile application it will no longer be compatible. It is something that we have known for a long time and today, it is simply made official.

What’s more, recently the first and only speaker with Cortana as a virtual assistant, the Harman Kardon Invoke, lost support for said assistant. In that way, the speaker is relegated to being a simple Bluetooth speaker. Surface Headphones are also expected to lose some Cortana features sooner rather than later.

As we indicated previously, the future of Cortana consists of be a productivity assistant for Microsoft 365, Microsoft’s suite of tools. Cortana has not managed to compete in functions and scope with Google Assistant and Siri, which have the advantage of being integrated by default in Android phones and iPhones, respectively, nor with Alexa, ubiquitous in countless IoT devices.

