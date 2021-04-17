the app to remember absolutely everything

Remind Me is the simplest reminder app to use.

In Google Play Store there are a large number of note applications that allow us to create reminders of our tasks so as not to forget them, such as Google Keep or OneNote.

But the main problem with these apps is that they have a lot of features and a learning curve which is not always as simple as we would like.

If really all we want to do is create notes as reminders without eating our heads too much, we have a new, very easy-to-use application called Remind Me.

What is Remind Me

Remind Me is a very simple tool created by the user of XDA-Developers, pineappleftw to set reminders in the form of notifications on our mobile terminal.

The use of this app is really simple and to create a reminder we just have to follow the following steps:

Open the application on your mobile. a title to the reminder that we are going to create. A description of the task to be performed Select the priority: low (Low), medium (Medium) or high (High) Press on the button Remind Me to create the reminder.

For older people, we also have the option of mark a reminder as persistent so that it does not disappear from the notification panel of our Android mobile even if we accidentally delete it, save it in case we want to recover it at another time and schedule it for a specific day and time.

When scheduling a reminder we can also set a repetition rate to choose from the following options:

Once Daily Selected Days Weekly Monthly Yearly

In addition, Remind Me has a dark mode, ideal for AMOLED screens, and allows us to create a direct icon on desktop to create our reminders directly without opening the application.

How to download and install Remind Me

Remind Me is an application totally free without in-app purchases that we can download directly in the Play Store and from which we leave you its direct download link at the end of this article.

If you need more information about this app or you want to contact the developer directly you can do it through the thread in the XDA forum

