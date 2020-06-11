Manzana the new application called Anonymous Camera, which will be used to easily hide photos and videos. “data-reactid =” 12 “> This June 11, the new application called Anonymous Camera will be launched through the Apple App Store, which It will be used to easily hide photos and videos.

As reported by The Verge, the "anonymous camera" program is the work of London-based Playground developers, a company focused on creating artificial intelligence (AI) -based products accessible to anyone.

The application was created thanks to the help of investigative journalists who proposed the implementation of a system that would help them record anonymous images.

The program uses machine learning to identify people in images and videos, where then thanks to AI it can blur, pixelate or block faces or entire bodies.

Furthermore, among its main tools is the mechanism that will allow hiding entire bodies, since it has been shown that blurring methods can be reversed and used to identify people.

Another of the functions that you can do with the anonymous camera is the distortion of voices in videos, in addition to eliminating all the metadata that mobiles insert into files when they are saved.

Create application to anonymize photos and videos

Users will be able, according to the privacy options, to choose each of the parameters when using the application, which will also offer the ability to revert each of the changes made to the images or videos.

As noted by the developer team behind the program, “The most important ability it offers is to process content in real time on a device, something that has been made possible by advances in AI.”

Aron Abentheuer, co-founder of the Playground company noted that “it is very important that whenever you take a photo of someone, for example if you are in the United Arab Emirates, be careful to anonymize that immediately.”

“People often capture images and then anonymize them through Photoshop, but in the meantime the government at that time may have already confiscated their camera, and with that compromising material, our program eliminates the need for this entire process in post-production.”

The Anonymous Camera application is now available for download in the App Store for free.

