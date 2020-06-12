Buuble aspires to become a meeting point for the new reality. The de-escalated call, regardless of the phase in which we are, has shown that it is necessary to change certain behaviors to leave the pandemic behind. And this is what the app aims to strengthen. Right now it is under development. Until in about 15 days it will not appear in mobile stores. It may still undergo some modification, but its skeleton is defined. An application with which to organize all leisure, from restaurants to gyms and swimming pools. An application where users, businesses and Administrations manage the restrictions imposed by covid through its bubble system.

The operation is very simple. On the main screen the user finds the available leisure options. From there, choose a time slot, a delimited area in case of swimming pools and beaches and select the people who will accompany you, in the app they are called social bubbles – if we go alone, it will not be necessary. To close the circle, when it is a payment space, you can pay the total or distribute the expenses from the interface itself. The creator of the app, Iñaki Nieto, explains that the intention is none other than to democratize public space and reactivate the economy as soon as possible. “I launch the prototype and have anyone copy it,” he adds.

The other side of the coin is companies and the Administration. Thanks to the control panel, where information such as time bands, division of available space and occupancy level is managed, they access valuable data to coordinate the limitations imposed by law. Nieto, who ensures that the app adapts and personalizes existing platforms, uses beaches as an example. “The authorities would see on this screen which ones are the most crowded and could direct users to those that are empty. If we talk about hospitality, a bar would know what time it receives the most reservations, in such a way that it could improve its business model ”.

This is what theory claims, but reality refutes. The creator comments that the Public Administrations, with which he has held various meetings, do not finish seeing the project. Unifying everything under one umbrella convinces them rather little. “And see that they express their doubts that they can open municipal swimming pools for not knowing how to regulate them,” he exclaims. He does not hide his amazement at some responses that he describes as vague. In his opinion, no one should be surprised if mobiles start to load up with more and more applications to separately manage the available entertainment. A reality similar to that of contagion tracking apps or urban mobility apps.

The bubbles are intended to prevent possible abuse in the use of public areas. In the case of private initiatives, the purpose is more focused on the management and payment of reservations. The advantage of this social system is that the user can create as many as he deems necessary. That is, a bubble with family, another with friends and one for colleagues at work. It is a mechanism to control that if five people go to a pool in the morning, the system registers it and prevents them from also going in the afternoon.

Restrictive algorithms

Behind it, an algorithm works that takes into account at what times of the day we enjoy the services, thus rotating them throughout the week and month. As Nieto maintains, it is a technology that prevents privileges from existing. The application itself, according to the previous information available on the reservations, enables some possibilities or others. It appeals to discos, despite the fact that its reopening date is still distant. “If you were able to go between two and six in the morning on a Saturday, the next time it will only give you the option to go between ten at night and two in the morning, for example.”

So far all the plans to live with the start of the new reality, although the idea is to introduce more services in the medium term. This is still a business with which, apart from helping, you want to obtain certain benefits. If the accounts match, Nieto intends to include promotions that appear on the user’s screen when they approach an establishment. A classic mechanism to encourage consumption. Another option that it raises, although it probably appears in the final development, is geolocation, in such a way that it indicates on the mobile phone which terrace is closest to my location for the time we want.

“We have too much lack of coordination. Elements are missing to tackle a problem as serious as the consequences of the pandemic. Since we entered phase one, it seems that the problems have disappeared, but we have to live with the virus, ”he regrets. Your bet is on the table. Whether for economic or social reasons, there is a feasible possibility of centralizing leisure as long as everyone involved supports it. Regardless of how the adventure ends, you will continue to invest time and effort in untangling a skein without prior recipes. “Most entities, both public and private, are very lost on this issue,” he concludes.

