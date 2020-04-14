In the current situation in which millions of people around the world are confined, socializing is difficult. In addition to the phone and messages, video calls have become an increasingly used function to communicate. Houseparty is an app that unites this together with a series of tremendously fun games. That is why it has become one of the most downloaded apps on the Spanish App Store.

Video calls and games to hang out with family or friends

Houseparty is one of those apps that have been with us for a long time. Initially launched in 2016, it is currently living its golden age. Thanks to these years of advantage, has been able to prepare to endure the rise of video calling apps, adding a touch of their own entertainment.

First of all, we can use the app as if it were a traditional video calling app. You can connect with up to 8 different people to talk to at once. In the time that we have been using it, we have had surprisingly smooth communication and of quality. As always, this will depend on our connection and that of the guests.

That said, what really sets Houseparty apart from other apps is its integration with different games. There are four in total, called Heads Up, Chip & Guac, Trivia and Quick Draw (the app has not yet been translated into Spanish), with different modalities. In the first, all assistants except one see a card, while the other player must guess it with their clues.

Trivia and Quick Draw are the most fun. In one, a question is put to all the participants, who they must respond with one of the options in a short time. At the end, you can see the scores of each one. As for the other, it is the classic game of drawing on the iPhone and guessing, a kind of Pictionary online.

Without a doubt, they are games to have a good time with your family and friends.

One more social network to invite your contacts

Like any communications app, Houseparty requires us to sign up, share contacts, and give the usual permissions for the microphone and camera. Without these elements, it is not possible to continue. As we said, the amazing thing is the quality of the video, at the same time that you interact with your contacts.

It is currently among the five most downloaded apps in the Spanish App Store. Last March, App Annie reported that Houseparty had multiplied its weekly downloads in Spain for 2,360 times, compared to the average of the last quarter of 2019. A growth that places it in the leadership of the available video conferencing apps.

Houseparty has several forms of paid games, although the app is free. Although it is not necessary to pay to have a fun time, if you use it a lot in the end it may be worth it add some variety. The good thing is that this app is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android and Chrome.

