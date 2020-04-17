The fact that your mobile phone has a certain degree of water resistance does not mean that it is fully submersible, nor does it guarantee that its operation will be the same in the event that the device falls into the water. In fact, most likely, if you have ever been in the situation of seeing your mobile being submerged in water, later you have had Sound problems when using the phone’s external speakers.

In theory, and given that the interior of waterproof devices is well insulated against the incidence of liquids, this should not pose serious problems. However, the fact that the water reaches the speaker usually results in a distorted sound.

That is why, some devices such as the latest Apple Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active series models have a function that allows you to expel water from your speakers so that the liquid does not affect the sound quality. A function that can be carried any Android device thanks to a useful free application.

“Speaker cleaner”, the app that allows you to expel water from the speaker of your mobile

The app in question is Speaker Cleaner, created by developer Hoël Boëdec and available for download totally free through Google Play. Its operation is similar to that of the water expulsion mode that some devices such as those mentioned above include natively: when used, the app generates a very low frequency bass audio that It causes the speakers of the device to expel air more than if any other type of sound was reproduced, and in the process it manages to take with it the water and part of the dirt that may be present in them. In the animated image on these lines, courtesy of the GadgetHacks portal –using a different system, but based on the same principle–, you can see how sound manages to expel water.

The audio in question has a certain duration, although it is possible to pause it when we think that all the water has been removed. Its creator recommends increase the volume of the device to the maximum before carrying out the process, as well as putting the device with the screen down on a flat surface to maximize its effect. Of course, you will have to make sure that the sound is being played through the device’s speakers, and not through headphones or any other external device.

Before concluding, it is necessary to take into account that, although this tool should work on most mobiles, not everyone supports water in the same way, and it is possible that if you wet a terminal that does not have IP certification, more serious problems may appear than distorted audio. On the other hand, mention that the application should not damage the speakers or any other element of the device’s hardware. However, it will be better not to abuse its operation and use it only when really necessary.

