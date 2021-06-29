The App Store and Play Store have generated $ 65,000 million in 2021

A new report published by Sensor Tower concluded that iOS users invested a 22.1% more in app purchases in the App Store during the first half of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. In the case of Android and the Play Store, the growth was of 30%.

But there is a fundamental difference. The total expenditure made by users of ios —That is, apps acquired in the App Store for iPhone Y iPad– represented a total $ 41.5 billion in the first half of 2021. By contrast, the Android app economy is “only” $ 23.4 billion over the same time period.

This means that the App Store from Manzana and the purchase of apps, in-app purchases, games and subscriptions is almost twice as large as the Google Play Store. Consolidated growth brings the mobile app economy to about $ 65 billion, when viewed from both stores’ point of view. A significant new record. This represents a growth of 24% year-on-year, if we compare the first half of 2020 with the first half of 2021.

TikTok, the king of the App Store

TikTok became the king of the app economy by taking the top spot, combined, in global revenue, followed by Youtube, Tinder, Piccoma Y Disney +. Sensor Tower estimates there were a total of 71.3 billion app downloads in 2020.

According to the analysis made by the research firm, the end of the confinement measures in some countries, for example the United States, have meant a reduction in the number of downloads in both app stores.

For example, 18.3 billion apps were downloaded since the App Store during the first half of 2021, while in the first half of 2020 they were 18.3 billion. It is not the case of the Google Play Store, which has experienced an increase in downloads during the same period of time in 2021. This is probably due to the large presence of Android devices in countries that are being strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highest spending on apps remains in mobile games

Mobile games continue to account for most of the share of app spending in both ios What Android. Only in the first half of 2021, have accounted for 44.1 billion of the 65 billion dollars spent during that time period.

Of that figure, $ 26 billion are corresponding to the App Store. Although growth has slowed, also thanks to the relaxation of containment measures due to the coronavirus.

