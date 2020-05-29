Completely paralyzed worldwide, Soccer (and the rest of sports) has suffered a historical break from which it is gradually emerging. The professional leagues of Sport King are gradually returning, with the German Bundesliga being the first. But this, although it has returned the smile to the millions of football fans, has left the unusual stamp of matches being played in completely empty stadiums -or with dolls to simulate that there is an audience, such as the sex dolls that a South Korean team used and for which they had to apologize.

An app to cheer or boo your team

In a soccer game – and in any other sport – the public in the stadium is an essential element – not only for the monetary issue – and the fans cry out and give strength to their teams. But although we are in de-escalation there are some rules to follow because the Covid-19 has not yet been eradicated, and the safety distance is one of them. So how to cheer on a football team if the entire stands cannot attend in person? With the help of technology.

In Japan, which is technologically years ahead of the West, its soccer league will resume in late June – early July. And its managers have decided to use technology to overcome the pitfall of the non-presential hobby. How? With speakers and a mobile application: The Japanese soccer league is testing an app that allows a follower of a soccer team to cheer (or boo) his team choosing from a list of sound reactions -Like WhatsApp when you use an emoji.

Japanese stadiums empty but where fans will be heard

These reactions are played throughout the stadium through a special PA system called Remote Cheer, which has been created together with the application by the Japanese firm Yamaha along with the help of the teams Jubilo Iwata and Shimizu S-Pulse of the J-League.

Stadiums without fans

The system is already being tested at the Shizouka Stadium in Fukuroi City, which has a capacity of 50,889 localities. The stadium now has 58 new speakers placed by the different stands, capable of emitting these sound reactions that viewers choose from home. Reactions that go from the cheers to the boos seeking to cover the spectrum of emotions that is unleashed in a soccer game.

Yamaha has already said that it is adapting the system to other sports apart from soccer, as well as other events, in such a way that the clamor of the public is not lost while we all have to stay at home or when only a certain number of face-to-face spectators are allowed.