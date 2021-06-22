the app is not responding, what is happening?

Google keeps crashing: having problems with the Google app? This is all that is known and all that you can do.

In the last hours numerous users are denouncing that Google mobile app doesn’t work, producing unexpected closures worldwide. This is a failure that especially affects Android users, so if you have a Samsung or Xiaomi mobile it is very possible that, at this time, Google app is unresponsive.

This problem, Do you have any solution? Is it a matter of waiting or can something be done about it? What is causing it? Next, we tell you all we know and what can you do to fix the error.

The Google app still doesn’t work, is there a solution?

As Downdetector collects and confirmed by thousands of users on social networks, Google app is crashing in the last hours, specifically from 8 in the morning Spanish time (the early morning in Latin America).

A large part of user complaints indicate that the Google app does not allow registrations, and in some cases it reaches completely disable searches. At this time, Google continues to crash in the form of an error that causes unexpected closings in the application.

The message displayed by the Google app reads “Google continues to fail”, while offering three possibilities to the user: app information, close app and send comments.

Going clean to get the Google sign continues to fail.

Information about the apps puntos 3 points from the top right 👉 uninstall update 💪 pic.twitter.com/Meeqy2Lbop – Tito (@MuchoKiss) June 22, 2021

If what we want is to solve this incident, among these three options, we must select app information. There, we will click on the three points located at the top right. In the options menu that will open, you will have to select uninstall update.

In the event that this solution does not work for you, from Google’s own Twitter account they recommend restarting the mobile completely, holding down the power button for 30 seconds.

Hi Maciej, sorry to know that you are experiencing an issue with your device. It’s important that we get this sorted. Could you try a soft reboot by holding down the power button for 30 seconds and see if it works fine? Let us know if that helps. ^ Adam – Made By Google (@madebygoogle) June 22, 2021

What is the Google application error?

As pointed out in Android Authority, this error is quite possibly related to the last update released by Google, specifically those numbered as 12.23.16.23.arm64 and 12.22.8.23. Also, those users who have the beta of the Google app installed have suffered this error, in their case it was with version 12.24.7.29.arm64.

Quite possibly the latest Google update is causing problems with the operating system of different Android phones. For this reason, the recommendation is restart the mobile as well as erase the data and uninstall the updates from the Google app.

The 7 best alternatives to Google Chrome for Android

Let it be known, this problem has not affected to other Google applications and in addition, it is something temporary: Although Google has not officially ruled on this (yet), it is very possible that in a few hours it will be solved.

Related topics: Apps, Google Apps, Google

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow