« The beginning is the end and the end is the beginning » … The day of the apocalypse arrived: June 27, 2020.

As every 33 years, events are repeated cyclically, in the same way that they occurred in the past, without being able to alter or change the facts.

But for Jonas (Louis Hofmann) all is not lost, and he may still find a way to prevent things from happening as he knows them, accommodate the strange things that have happened in the town of Winden and thus have a future with Martha ( Lisa Vicari) in the hit series Dark.

« We talked a lot about hope, and how the characters, especially Jonas and also Martha in the first season, had a lot of hope for the future. It has been their greatest strength and weakness at the same time, » Vicari shared in an interview via Zoom.

« In general, humans have a lot of hope and that is why things happen as they do because there is that yearning for a better tomorrow. That has been a great theme in all three seasons. »

Non-linearly, the first German production on Netflix has presented the narratives of four families intertwined by the mysterious events that broke out in 2019, when little Mikkel disappears without a trace.

From there, the plot of the show unfolds at different times and dates back to Sic Mundus, an organization that discovered time travel in 1921 and since then has waged a war that wishes to reach the apocalypse to build a new world.

Jonas is determined to break that infinite loop and, as he met at the end of the second season, perhaps the answers to all his desires and problems are not in the past of the world that he has tried so hard to change, but in another parallel in which Martha still lives.

« Some people are so eager to find the truth, or that place that is supposed to make everything good, that paradise. But sometimes you have to forget about desires because they make people go crazy, » Hoffman said.

« There is so much aggressiveness and insanity, and that is what the series talks about. That is one of the many things that we try, the interesting thing is that people can take that and make their own conclusions. »

But as has happened with other series that base their complexity on scientific theories, philosophical positions and the relationship between their characters and their connection with the present, past and future, the expectation with Dark is set in its inevitable outcome.

« There are so many theories of how it’s going to end and what is going to happen. It’s amazing to see how fans are so involved with the series and the story. We don’t want to disappoint anyone.

« On the other hand, showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have created something so beautiful, so complex and yet so round that I don’t think people will be disappointed because there is so much love in it, which makes a lot of sense, » said the protagonist.

Now it all falls to Jonas and Martha, the only ones who can stop Adam and the Sic Mundus sect’s plans to destroy the world and thus save Magnus, Mikkel, Ulricc and many more.

« Everything is connected in Dark, » Vicari said. The third season of the German cult hit is available starting June 27 on Netflix.

« You can’t please everyone, but I think most viewers are going to love her. »

Lisa Vicari, actress.