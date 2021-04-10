The APKPure application contained malicious adware, and you must update to the latest version | Technology

The popular APKPure application has been discovered to contain adware and its makers have already removed the affected version.

If you are one of those users who are using the APKPure application, the one that allows you to install programs on your Android mobile phone or tablet that are not in the Google Play Store, it is absolutely necessary that you update to the latest version because it is likely that your phone may end up getting infected with adware.

And it is that the security researchers of Kaspersky Lab, via Techcrunch, have issued a notice in which they have shown that the APKPure application, one of the most popular on the market for installing Android applications or programs that do not have a place in the Google Play Store, contained Malicious adware capable of flooding the victim’s device with unwanted ads.

Kaspersky Lab recently alerted those responsible for APKPure about the presence of this adware in the latest version of its application, specifically version 3.17.18, and where it contained malicious code that was capable of extracting data from a victim’s device without their consent. , then bombard it with ads on the lock screen and in the background to generate fraudulent clicks. Worst of all, this malicious code it also had the ability to download other malware that could put the victim’s device at greater risk.

Kaspersky Lab claims that the APKPure developers inadvertently introduced this malicious code from an unverified source in their latest SDK. APKPure was quick to remove the malicious code and released a new version, 3.17.19.

APKPure is one of the most popular sites on the Internet and it allows Android users to access a bank of applications that are either discontinued or not present in the Google Play store. Later, they launched an application for Android, which we echo in this news, and which must also be installed from outside the Google Play Store.

In any case, as you well know, installing applications from outside the Google application store entails a greater risk for the user to be infected with all types of malware, so we always advise you to avoid any type of external installation to Do not endanger your device or your own personal data or have the best antivirus.