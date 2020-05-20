         The API of Google and Apple against COVID-19 begins its expansion in 22 countries

A few weeks ago we told you that Google and Apple had been working for a long time to develop a system that will allow users to receive notifications related to possible exposures to COVID-19. From Google’s own blog they say that the API is finally launched, being already available in both iOS and Android.

As Google indicates, it is not an application in itself, but rather a system that will be implemented via API in the own applications of Apple and Google. Similarly, these notifications are voluntary, that is, users can disable them at any time.

The API of Google and Apple begins its journey

Both Apple and Google have teamed up to create an API that will help users stay informed about COVID-19. If a person tests positive, you can set your device to send a notification to all those who have been nearby to take the necessary measures. Both iOS and Android will periodically download these lists to notify users of possible contacts.

This process is carried out through the so-called ‘Exposure Notification’, a message informing us that we have been close to someone exposed to the virus. This integration is at the operating system level and, on paper, the system is relatively privacy-friendly. This means that device location data is not collected if the user does not want to, since we can activate or not this notification and information system. In regards to iOS, stable version 13.5 is being released today to incorporate, among other improvements, this notification system.

As it arrives, both companies have already reported that the system will no longer be present “when it is no longer necessary”, so it is not a tool to keep us constantly located, but to be able to transmit information quickly to all users.

The 22 countries that requested access to this API have already received access to it, expecting an increase in the number of countries in the coming weeks. Neither Apple nor Google have detailed which countries have requested access, although just a few hours ago we announced that Spain already has its pilot tests planned, information that has been released today and coincides with the launch of the API.

The API has received certain changes in its expansion across the 22 countries, now being an even more secure and responsible solution with the privacy of users.

As our colleagues from Xataka tell us, in the development of the API there is constant communication with the health authorities, being this a good tool for cooperation with them.

Before launch, the API has been updated to be more secure through exposure keys that are generated randomly and the encryption of the metadata associated with Bluetooth traffic.

More information | Google

Share



The API of Google and Apple against COVID-19 begins its expansion in 22 countries