FDA Granted Authorization for Hospitals to Use Covid-19 Seriously Ill Patients Without Participating in a Clinical Trial

The director of the American laboratory Gilead affirmed this Sunday that Washington will not prevent exports of the experimental antiviral remdesivir, which, according to a major clinical study, shortens the recovery of the patients most affected by covid-19 by several days.

“I think we agree with the US government to treat both patients here in the United States” and those in “other countries,” Daniel O’Day told CBS.

“Do they have the right to export it?” Asked a journalist. “Yes,” replied O’Day. “We have exported thousands of doses for clinical trials and for compassionate use,” he added, referring to special programs that use unauthorized drugs.

The agency that regulates drugs and food in the United States, the FDA, granted an urgent authorization for the use of remdesivir on Friday. That decision allows hospitals to use treatment for the most seriously ill covid-19 patients without the need to participate in a clinical trial.

O’Day was with President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office of the White House, when the FDA approval and the donation of 1.5 million doses by Gilead were announced.

Those doses will allow treating “between 100,000 and 200,000 patients,” depending on the duration of treatment (between five and 10 days), he told CBS.

“We have turned over (to the government) all the reserves that we had in our supply chain,” he said.

“Patients will be able to access them here … in the United States and in the rest of the world, when other regulatory decisions are made in those countries,” he said.

The US government will determine where those doses are shipped.

Remdesivir, developed to cure Ebola sufferers, is the first treatment to demonstrate its efficacy against the new coronavirus in such a large trial (more than 1,000 patients), although its effect is considered modest.