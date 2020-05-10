In San Francisco in 1919, at the height of the flu pandemic that was spreading around the world, some residents, tired after months of restrictions, decided to create a movement called the Anti-Mask League.

Wary of the effectiveness of wearing masks to slow the spread of the disease, they accused the authorities of violating their constitutional rights and called for a return to normality. In a meeting held on January 25 of that year, they reached more than 2 thousand people.

Held over a hundred years ago, the protest recalls the recent demonstrations in some American states – and also in parts of Brazil and other countries – against the rules of social distance, the closing of trade and other measures imposed to contain the current pandemic of covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

In the United States, the use of masks in public spaces to reduce the risk of contagion by the coronavirus is recommended by medical specialists, encouraged by the federal government and mandatory in some states and cities.

But the measures have been generating resistance, protests and even episodes of violence. Last week, a security guard at a store in Flint, Michigan, was shot dead after preventing a child from entering the site without a mask. In Stillwater, Oklahoma, threats led authorities to revoke the requirement to wear masks in commercial establishments.

Similarities and differences

Like the protesters of today, members of the Anti-Mask League were against the demand for different reasons.

“Many people (just) didn’t like wearing masks,” historian Nancy Bristow, author of the book American Pandemic: The Lost Worlds of the 1918 Influenza Epidemic, tells BBC News Brazil (“American Pandemic: The Lost Worlds of the Flu Epidemic” of 1918 “, in free translation).

“But there were also people who argued that the demand was a violation of their freedom, excessive government intrusion, which we are hearing again today,” says Bristow, who is a professor at the University of Puget Sound in Washington State.

But despite the similarity in the speech, Bristow points out that there is a fundamental difference between the 1919 movement and the current protests: “They didn’t have the data and the evidence we have today that doing this (fulfilling emergency measures) will save lives The difference is that now you cannot claim ignorance “.

Delay in reacting

The so-called Spanish flu, which caused more than 50 million deaths worldwide, hit the United States in three waves, starting in the spring of 1918 (autumn in Brazil), when outbreaks were identified on the East Coast, in soldiers who had fought in World War I.

It didn’t take long for the disease to spread across the country and reach the West Coast. In San Francisco, then a city of 500,000, the first case was confirmed on September 24, 1918, in a patient who had returned from a trip to Chicago.

But city officials, like other cities, were slow to react. Initially, they only determined that patients should be quarantined and recommended that people practice good hygiene and avoid crowds.

Only on October 18, more than three weeks after the first diagnosis, schools and leisure facilities were closed and crowding was prohibited. At that point, San Francisco already registered more than 3,700 sick and 70 dead.

Doctor William Hassler, the main health authority in the municipal government, considered wearing masks in public to be the most effective way to prevent the disease from spreading and, on October 25, determined that it was mandatory. Anyone who disobeyed was subject to a fine or even imprisonment.

“San Francisco was one of the first major metropolitan areas to require the entire population to wear masks,” medical history expert Brian Dolan, a professor at the University of California at San Francisco, tells BBC News Brazil.

Patriotism symbol

Amid efforts in the final months of the First World War, the use of masks began to be considered a symbol of patriotism. The press at the time estimated that 80% of San Francisco’s population was carrying out the order in the opening weeks.

But hundreds were arrested for disobeying. Many others used it in the wrong way. There are even reports of people wearing masks with a hole in their mouth to smoke.

The masks of the time were made of gauze. The Red Cross manufactured and distributed throughout the country, but there was not enough. With the scarcity, the authorities recommended that the population sew their own masks, with any material available. Many were made of porous fabrics, which hindered their effectiveness.

“It has also become a type of fashion item, just as it is now,” notes Dolan.

By the end of October, San Francisco had 20,000 people infected and more than 1,000 killed. But the number of new cases was decreasing, and the authorities decided it was time to start lifting restrictions.

As of November 16, less than a month after emergency measures began, restaurants, hotels, cinemas, theaters and sports arenas began to reopen, with a full house.

The use of masks was still mandatory, but many people began to ignore the determination. Hassler himself and the mayor, James Rolph, were photographed without masks while watching a boxing match. Both paid a fine.

Premature celebration

At noon on November 21, ten days after the end of the First World War, the sound of sirens echoed through the city, heralding the end of the obligation. In celebration, crowds took off their masks and threw them on the floor, covering streets and sidewalks with what a newspaper of the time described as “vestiges of a tortuous month”.

But the celebration soon proved premature, and the number of cases of the disease increased again. Two weeks later, the mayor asked the population to return to wearing masks in public, this time on a voluntary basis.

“They lifted the restrictions and then suffered a new wave of the pandemic. And instead of reiterating the rules of social distance, which would have been the logical decision, they just focused on wearing masks and quarantining patients, thinking that could control the disease with these measures, “says Bristow.

But, without mandatory or risk of punishment, the majority of the population ignored the recommendation. It is estimated that only 10% returned to adhere to the measure. With the number of patients growing, on January 17, 1919 the authorities made wearing masks mandatory again.

Resistance

This time, however, the demand was met with resistance. Traders were against it, fearing the rule would have a negative impact on sales. Many also questioned the effectiveness of the masks to contain the pandemic.

Dolan recalls that, at the time, the American Public Health Association had published an article in a scientific journal in which it said that the evidence on the effectiveness of the masks was contradictory.

“The challenge was that people said that even with the masks, the spread of the disease was not being prevented,” notes the historian.

It was in this context that the Anti-Mask League emerged, formed by businessmen, traders and even some doctors and a member of the government, to press for the end of the obligation that, according to them, was “against the will of the majority of the population”.

In fact, the more than 2,000 people attending the meeting held by the movement represented less than 1% of the city’s population at the time, but many of its members were influential.

Some wanted signatures for a petition to end the obligation. Others advocated more drastic measures, such as Hassler’s resignation. The meeting itself, with thousands of people without masks, may have helped spread the disease.

The mayor initially resisted the pressure, saying that the movement’s positions did not represent the wishes of most residents. But on February 1, a week after the league meeting, the requirement to wear masks was lifted.

Example

According to historians, although other American cities have also recorded episodes of resistance to the obligation to wear masks, none has had a movement as organized as that of the Anti-Mask League.

Bristow says it is difficult to know the impact that wearing masks has had on controlling the disease in San Francisco. But she and other historians say the devastation caused by the Spanish flu in the city shows the serious consequences of lifting restrictions before the pandemic has been brought under control.

Despite numerous statements by authorities that San Francisco had beaten the Spanish flu quickly, when the country’s general figures were compiled by the federal government, it was clear that the disease had a devastating effect.

The city recorded a total of 45,000 infected and more than 3,000 killed, one of the highest per capita rates in the United States. Across the country, Spanish flu left 675,000 dead.

