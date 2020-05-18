Four years ago, Georgios Moschidis, who was only a PhD student at Princeton University at the time, tackled a problem that was surely not going to go well for him. His thesis supervisor asked him to demonstrate mathematically that a certain configuration of spacetime is unstable. In other words: he asked her to show that, however small, any change would lead to a breakdown of spacetime itself.

Thesis supervisor Mathematician Mihalis Dafermos knew how difficult the task was going to be. “You could go for a long time banging your head against the wall and not going anywhere,” he says. Dafermos raised (along with Gustav Holzegel) the instability conjecture in 2006. “I did not think it would ever be proven.” But he encouraged Moschidis, now a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, to take a look anyway. Moschidis had already done enough work to receive the doctorate; so why not try something big?

Dafermos’s faith in Moschidis has been justified. In a series of breakthroughs that started in 2017 and continues to this day, Moschidis has shown that a certain canonical configuration of the Einsteinian spacetime, the anti-De Sitter (AdS) spacetime, is unstable. Simply put a minuscule amount of matter in the AdS space for a black hole to emerge.

Stanford mathematician Jonathan Luk says Moschidis’ work is “astonishing … He has discovered a fairly general instability mechanism” that could be applied to other situations, unrelated to the AdS, in which matter or energy is locked up in a physical system without escape hatches. Dafermos says of what his former student has done that it is “spectacular” and “certainly the most original thing I have seen in the mathematics of general relativity in recent years.”

And while we don’t live in an anti-De Sitter universe (thankfully, because we wouldn’t exist), the work also has consequences for our knowledge of endless things, from turbulence to the mysterious connections between theories of gravity and quantum mechanics .

The gravitational crescendo

The instability conjecture, and the entire school of thought that derives from it, is rooted in Einstein’s equations of general relativity, which accurately determine the effect of mass and energy on the curvature of spacetime. Even in a vacuum, where there is no matter at all, spacetime may be curved and gravity will be present as a consequence of the energy density of the vacuum itself, described by a “cosmological constant.” It turns out that empty space is not really empty.

The three simplest solutions to Einstein’s equations for vacuum are the most symmetrical, that is, those where the curvature of spacetime is the same everywhere. In Minkowski spacetime, where the cosmological constant is zero, the universe is perfectly flat (zero curvature). De Sitter’s spacetime, whose cosmological constant is positive, is the universe of positive constant curvature. And when the cosmological constant is negative, you have the anti-De Sitter spacetime, with a negative constant curvature (a saddle, for example, has negative curvature). In the earliest days of cosmology, scientists wondered which of those three space-times described our universe.

Mathematicians, for their part, tended to wonder whether these space-times were real, truly stable. That is, if an empty spacetime was disturbed in any way, by injecting it with some matter, for example, or by sending some gravitational waves, did it end up settling in something similar to the original state? Or did it become something vastly different? It is the cosmic equivalent of throwing a stone into a pond: will the waves gradually decrease or will they accumulate until they form a tsunami?

In 1986, a mathematician demonstrated that De Sitter’s spacetime is stable. A couple of mathematicians did the same with Minkowski’s in 1993. The AdS problem has taken longer. The general consensus was that, unlike the other two configurations, it is unstable, which meant that mathematicians had to follow a completely new approach. “Many mathematical techniques have been created for stability problems,” says Dafermos. “But instability is a completely different terrain, especially this type of instability,” which is not linear in nature, making it an inherently complicated situation, with correspondingly tricky calculations.

It was suspected that the AdS spacetime could be unstable because it is accepted that its boundary is reflective, so “it acts like a mirror, so that waves that hit it would return,” explains Dafermos.

“Reflection at the border makes sense from a physical point of view,” says Juan Maldacena, a physicist at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. It is partly due to the curvature of the AdS space, but there is a simpler explanation: the premise supports the principle of conservation of energy.

If the border is indeed reflective, nothing can indefinitely go out in AdS spacetime. Therefore, any matter or energy that was put into the system could end up concentrated, perhaps to the point where a black hole formed. The question is: would that really happen? And if so, what mechanism would cause matter and energy to accumulate in such a way rather than remain scattered?

Moschidis imagined being in the middle of the AdS spacetime; It would be like being inside a gigantic ball whose edge or border was at infinity. But, and it is a very peculiar characteristic of this type of spacetime, if a light signal were sent from there it would move away until reaching the border in a finite time and from it photons from infinity would be received.

Instead of using a ray of light, Moschidis introduced into the AdS a form of matter that is common in models of general relativity, the so-called Einstein-Vlasov particles, without collisions and, where appropriate, without mass. These particle systems create concentric waves of matter in spacetime, similar to the ripples that appear in pond water. Of the many concentric waves created when matter is sharply inserted into that spacetime, the first two are the largest. Since they contain most of the matter and energy, we will focus on them. The first wave (or wave 1) will expand to the boundary, bounce, and contract as it recedes toward the center. The second wave, wave 2, will do the same below.

When Wave 1 bounces off the boundary and contracts toward the center, it will collide with Wave 2, which is still expanding. Moschidis has established that a consequence of Einstein’s equations is that in an interaction like that the expanding wave (2 in this case) always transfers energy to the contracting one (1).

When wave 1 reaches the center, it expands again and meets wave 2, which now contracts. This time it is wave 1 that imparts energy to wave 2. This cycle can be repeated many, many times.

Moschidis understood something more: near the center, the waves take up less space and the energy they carry is more concentrated. Thus, waves exchange more energy during interaction near the center than during interaction near the border. The net result is that wave 1 gives more energy to wave 2 in the center than wave 2 to wave 1 at the border.

After numerous iterations, Wave 2 gets bigger and bigger, by stealing energy from Wave 1. Consequently, Wave 2’s energy density continues to increase. At a certain point, when Wave 2 contracts to the center, its energy will have become so concentrated that a black hole will form.

Here’s the proof of instability: Moschidis has shown that when a minuscule amount of matter is added to an AdS space, it is inexorable for one or more black holes to form. However, AdS spacetime has, by definition, a uniform curvature throughout; it means that it cannot house objects that distort space, as is the case with black holes. “If the AdS spacetime is disrupted and waited long enough,” says Moschidis, “you will end up with a different geometry, one that contains black holes and is no longer AdS. That is what we mean by that it is unstable.

Moschidis recently demonstrated AdS instability for a different type of material disturbance (a field called scalar); He has presented this work, not yet published, in several academic talks. “As the waves generated by a scalar field double as the gravitational waves,” says Dafermos, this brings Moschidis closer to the ultimate goal: to demonstrate AdS instability in a true vacuum, where spacetime disturbance is strictly gravitational, without the introduction of any subject.

The turbulent future of the AdS space

The instability of AdS spacetime has important consequences for the knowledge of our own universe. Firstly, because AdS spacetime is unstable, it is not “something we see in nature,” explains Moschidis.

But “although AdS is not real,” he says, “it can still lead us to the discovery and study of real phenomena.”

For example, turbulence arises when energy is concentrated from large scales to smaller ones, something Moschidis has shown can occur when AdS spacetime is disturbed. But turbulence is a very common (and not well known) phenomenon that appears in all kinds of fluid systems. The AdS spacetime, at least for someone with Moschidis’ abilities and inclinations, is a “clean” and to some extent simple system to work with; This is why he considers it a “good theoretical testing ground” for the study of turbulence. In a situation like the AdS spacetime, turbulence is caused by gravity, but Moschidis believes that the mathematical tool he has created could be used to analyze the turbulence that arises in fluid mechanics.

Ads is also featured prominently in the so-called AdS / CFT correspondence, a key clue to the unification of quantum mechanics with gravity in a complete theory of quantum gravity. That correspondence states that a gravitational system in an AdS space would be equivalent to a non-gravitational quantum system in one less dimension. “You can take a quantum mechanical system that does not contain gravity and instead describe it with a theory of gravity, not one in our universe, but a theory of gravity in an AdS universe,” says Maldacena, who discovered the correspondence in 1997. He adds that the instability of the AdS, which Moschidis has shown, does not affect the validity of the correspondence.

Moschidis’ work, combined with the AdS / CFT mapping, could also serve to illuminate the more common field of particle interaction. For example, Moschidis uses small disturbances from the AdS spacetime to create black holes. This process is correlated, by way of correspondence, with the thermalization process by which quantum systems come to equilibrium, an almost ubiquitous phenomenon in the real world.

“Demonstrating that AdS is unstable,” concludes Moschidis, “is not without interest.”

Steve Nadis / Quanta Magazine

Article translated by Research and Science with the permission of QuantaMagazine.org, an independent publication promoted by the Simons Foundation to enhance public understanding of science.

Reference: “The characteristic initial-boundary value problem for the Einstein-massless Vlasov system in spherical symmetry”, by Georgios Moschidis, in arXiv: 1812.04274 [math.AP].