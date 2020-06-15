George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota. And suddenly many things contained in the United States burst. That before would never think it would happen. Thousands came out to protest against the racism contained for years in the American union. No longer locally as before, now nationally. Why did all this happen? There are many reasons. Most anthropological and also technological.

COVID left more than 40 million Americans out of work. Whites, blacks, immigrants, and Latinos. He forced them to be confined to their homes, which are many small apartments. Beware, many of the cities with great disturbances with populations with large populations per square centimeter, where citizens live in confined urbanizations, close to each other. Many here also have to see urban tribes.

Another thing to note is that people who are unemployed, yes and only yes, are up to date with their tax payments receive a subsidy of between one thousand and one thousand two hundred dollars. What is incredible to observe is that those same unemployed who are very likely to vote for Trump and who at the same time are causing riots in the US come out of sportswear stores with four five pairs of tennis shoes because perhaps never in their lives they have had access to this type of products in this quantity. Interesting. People in the US are pissed off and don’t know why. The world is polarized and this polarization will continue for a long time.

The 10 things that will go through the riots in the US and we do not explain why

One. Donald Trump Will be reelected despite everything. With a bible in hand and with his law and order speech, he will close ranks among his 60 million voters who will come out to vote for his speech.

Two. USA Will become even more polarized among a kind of radical conservatives. Does that sound familiar to you?

Three. Mexico will follow suit but in reverse. Like a mirror upside down. The polarization will be between conservatives (the radical right) and liberals (the radical left)

Four. From the post COVID, if we continue without a vaccine and without treatment, two large polarized segments of thought will be drawn: the pandemics (who are driven by fear of being infected) and the plotters (who are the nihilists who believe that there is a plot by all). interests and who use the virus to handle us by fear)

Five. In 2021 the US will be more racist than ever.

Six. There will be a highly polarized environment across the world and the US will be the epicenter.

Seven. Donald Trump will harden and radicalize his Law and Order discourse as a new political banner that will lead him to a new electoral victory.

Eight. COVID and its confinement will be the starting flag to see that the world has already ended in reality and that the United States has already lost its world hegemony. Its decline begins.

Nine. Post COVID is a new world.

Ten. Post COVID is a new USA.

