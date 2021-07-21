The Antetokounmpo brothers make history twice

The Antetokounmpo brothers are already living NBA history. Kostas, Giannis Y Thanasis they become the first trio of brothers to treasure the NBA title. And the Giannis-Thanasis duo are already the first sibling pair to win the ring playing together.

Only one pair of brothers had made it to the Finals sharing a team. They were Al McGuire Y Dick mcguire. They reached two Finals in 1952 and 1953 playing together for the Knicks, but lost both.

The same has not happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who today have managed to be champions playing both in the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Antetokounmpo are five brothers, four of whom are basketball players and three are in the NBA. Well, all three are already champions, and they have achieved it in just two years, since Kostas Antetokounmpo won the ring last year with the Lakers.

Thus they surpass the Gasol brothers. Pau Gasol He was a two-time champion with Lakers and Marc Gasol won the title once with Raptors. Both had weight in their teams when they were champions.

This is not the case with the Antetokounmpo. Giannis not only has weight, but he is the big star of the Bucks and has been MVP of the Finals. He is 26 years old. But his brothers are a long way from Giannis’s power.

The youngest of the three NBAs, Kostas, 23, won the title with the Lakers playing just 15 regular-season games and without taking to the court in the postseason; and the oldest, Thanasis, 29, has done it with a little more to do, since he played 57 games in the regular phase and 13 in the playoffs, although averaging only 3.5 minutes of play in the postseason.