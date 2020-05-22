The ASUSTek China general manager has confirmed on Weibo that AMD is preparing to launch the Ryzen 7 3750X and Ryzen 7 3850X, two high-end processors that will arrive in response to the new Intel Comet Lake-S, a generation that, as we have seen recently, offers high performance thanks to its IPC and high working frequencies, but at the cost of high consumption and temperatures that, in the case of the Core i9 10900K, reach worrying levels if we do not use a high-quality cooling system.

In theory the presentation of the Ryzen 7 3750X and Ryzen 7 3850X will occur on June 16, but will not be available until July 7th, which means that it is still more than a month and a half before they reach the market. Its specifications have not transpired, but it is clear that this is a review of the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 3800X.

A priori we could think that AMD will simply raise the working frequencies, but the truth is that there is another possibility very interesting, and it is that the Sunnyvale company could launch the Ryzen 7 3750X and Ryzen 7 3850X with a configuration of two chiplets and four active cores on each chiplet.

In case someone is lost, I explain. AMD’s Zen 2 architecture uses the chiplet as the “base” unit, each chiplet mounts two CCX units with four cores each, leaving us with a total of eight cores. Well, the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 3800X come with a single chiplet that has its eight active cores and they add 32 MB of L3 cache. If AMD configures the Ryzen 7 3750X and Ryzen 7 3850X with two chiplets and four active cores in each of them it could add up to eight cores and upload the L3 cache to 64MB.

It should not be complicated, after all, the Ryzen 9 3900X has 12 cores and 24 threads spread over two chiplets and maintains 64MB cache. The issue is, of course, in the costs and the real performance improvement that this could offer.

Ryzen 3000 CPU with a chiplet

Ryzen 3000 CPU with two chiplets





Ryzen 7 3750X: the new king of the high-end?

Currently the Ryzen 7 3700X remains the best processor in its price range. For just over 300 euros it offers 8 cores and 16 threads, an IPC at the height of the Core 9000 and Core 10000 of Intel and a consumption and really good working temperatures, so much so that we can use it without problem with the heatsink included.

If the jump to a dual chiplet configuration is confirmed with the Ryzen 7 3750X and its price does not shoot too high, we could be before the new “king” of the high-end, at least as far as price-performance ratio is concerned. The Ryzen 7 3850X, meanwhile, should be a version of that with higher working frequencies and a higher price.

We will be watching to see how the AMD catalog evolves in the coming weeks, as I have seen rumors that the company could carry out a complete minor overhaul of all Ryzen 3000. This means, if confirmed, that we will also see a Ryzen 5 3650 and a Ryzen 5 3650X.