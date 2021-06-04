The anonymous and punctual recharging of electric cars arrives

Enlarge

The Spanish start up Place to Plug launches a functionality to recharge the electric car in a timely and anonymous way (without subscription)

You can now recharge your electric car in a timely and anonymous way and without having to sign up for a specific service. That is what the Spanish start-up Place to Plug promises, which is dedicated to the management of charging points.

The company has released a new function that makes it easy for users to access the recharge by scanning a QR code and thanks to which the user can choose between three different registration options: download the application for free, access with an already registered user or continue as a guest user.

Guarantees the privacy of our data

Guarantees the privacy of our data

Using this last option, the recharging the vehicle in private mode, without the user's data being viewed by a third party. With this, in addition, the user is prevented from transferring data neither with the recharging point operator nor with Place to Plug as a provider of electric mobility services.

1 photos By means of this last option, the recharging the vehicle in private mode, without the user’s data being viewed by a third party. With this, in addition, the user is prevented from transferring data neither with the operator of the recharging point nor with Place to Plug as a provider of electric mobility services.

Place to Plug argues that, with this functionality, adapt to the new Moves III Plan, which establishes the obligation for public access charging infrastructures to guarantee their operation for a minimum of five years and to allow timely charging without a contract with the charging point operator.

Josep Cester, operations director of Place to Plug, points out that with this anonymous access it complies with European legislation regarding privacy in the accessibility to charging points, established in Directive 2014/94 / EU on the implementation of an infrastructure for alternative fuels.

Place to Plug emerged as a collaborative platform and currently offers a comprehensive solution for electric car recharging thanks to its multiple platforms that offer an application to offer the best charging experience, a control center for companies and operators that allows the management and interoperability of charging points and one that facilitates the integration of Place to Plug in any system, application or third party website.