The annular eclipse of the Sun next Wednesday can be seen from Spain partially

The next solar eclipse visible from Spain will take place on October 25, 2022 and can be seen in the northeast of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands

The annular eclipse of the Sun next Wednesday, June 10 can be seen from Spain as partial, as reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), a body dependent on the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

The partial eclipse will be visible in northern North America, Europe and Asia. It will start in the Atlantic Ocean, at a latitude of 23º, and will end southeast of Kumul, in the Xinjiang autonomous region (China). The total duration of the phenomenon will be 299 minutes (almost 5 hours).

In Spain, the eclipse will be seen as partial. It will have a magnitude (fraction of the solar diameter hidden by the Moon) of 0.2 on the northwest coast (A Coruña), around 0.1 in the interior and northeast of the peninsula, and around 0.02 or somewhat higher in the southeast, in the Balearic Islands and in the Canary Islands.

In Madrid, for example, the eclipse will begin at 11:01 a.m., the maximum will be at 11:43 a.m. (when the magnitude will be 0.12) and will end at 12.29 hours, its total duration being 88 minutes (just under an hour and a half).

What is a solar eclipse and why does it occur?

An eclipse of the Sun is the phenomenon by which the light of the Sun is totally or partially hidden when a star comes between the Sun and the observer. In eclipses of the Sun seen from Earth, the star that hides the sun is the moon.

From the observer’s point of view, eclipses of the Sun are classified as: total, annular and partial. Such an observer will say that he has seen a total eclipse when he sees the Moon completely cover the disk of the Sun. However, another observer located hundreds of kilometers further north or further south than the first you will see the Moon cover only part of the Sun, so that for him the eclipse will be partial. There are times when the Moon does not completely cover the Sun from any point on Earth, so for all observers the eclipse is partial.

Another common type of eclipses is the annular eclipse. These occur when the observer sees that the disk of the Moon does not cover the disk of the Sun, although its centers are well aligned. This is due to the Moon is farther from the Earth that day than in the case of a total eclipse, so that its disk looks smaller than that of the Sun. In this case a bright ring is observed surrounding the lunar disk.

The plane by which the Moon orbits around the Earth is inclined 5º with respect to the plane by which the Earth (and the Moon) orbits around the Sun. Since eclipses require the almost perfect alignment of the three stars, eclipses are They give very few times throughout the year. It takes about a month for the Moon to complete one revolution around the Earth, so if both planes coincided, there would be 12 eclipses of the Sun and another 12 of the Moon each year.

In practice, the number of eclipses that occur each year is between 4 and 7, including those of Sun and Moon. In many cases the eclipses are partial (or even penumbral only in those of the Moon), and visible from a fraction of the Earth’s surface. When the Moon is close to the Sun in the sky, the phase is a new moon, and there is the possibility of an eclipse of the Sun. When the Moon is in the opposite direction to the Sun (visible all night), the phase is moon full, and there is the possibility of a lunar eclipse.

Upcoming eclipses of the Sun visible from Spain

As the IGN recalls, the last visible partial solar eclipse in Spain took place on August 21, 2017, albeit in poor condition as it occurred at sunset. The next will be seen on October 25, 2022, in the northeast of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

The next solar eclipse visible as a total in Spain will take place on August 12, 2026, followed by another on August 2 of the following year. Shortly after, on January 26, 2028, an annular eclipse can be seen in Spain.