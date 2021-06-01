The announcer of “La Mano Peluda”, Rubén García Castillo, loses his life | Reform

Showbiz is on mourning, Rubén García Castillo, broadcaster best known for hosting shows like The Hairy Hand and Histories of the Beyond, lost his life this Monday morning, May 31, due to undisclosed causes.

The entertainment media and national entertainment personalities in general lamented on social networks the loss of García Castillo, among them is Rodrigo Jiménez, director of the Mexiquense Public Media System.

“It is with great sadness that we report the loss of our partner and friend, Ruben Garcia. Talented announcer and conductor that with emotion and human quality made us vibrate for so many years with his Stories from Beyond“, was commissioned to express.

“Fraternal embrace to his relatives and loved ones. Rest in Peace,” he concluded.

The communicator had been working in the show mediaAmong the companies and projects he was involved in are: Grupo Radio Centro, Canal Once, TV Azteca, Televisa Radio, Imer, Radiorama, and recently on Radio y Televisión Mexiquense.

The announcer became an icon of the radio in the mid-90s, with the appearance of his horror program La Mano Peluda, with which he took off his career in an impressive way, lending his voice to the most horrifying stories that listeners they managed to enjoy.

It is with great sadness that we report the loss of our colleague and friend Rubén García. Talented announcer and conductor who with emotion and human quality made us vibrate for so many years with his “Stories from beyond.” Fraternal embrace to your relatives and loved ones. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/Zqft2nxTId – Rodrigo Jiménez S. (@rodrigosolomon) May 31, 2021

He ended up leaving the project in 1999, the artist did other works until he got the second biggest hit of his career, Historias del Más Allá, which had a similar cut to La Mano Peluda.

Several Internet users regretted that García Castillo lost his life, so they said goodbye to him with messages in which they also offered their condolences to his family.

“A great loss in the world of voice-overs and as a human being. My condolences to the family and all fellow radio listeners who will inevitably miss him,” said one user.

In case you did not know, “La Mano Peluda” is a radio program that is still transmitted from Mexico, it is based on the broadcasting of radio-terror stories, where people call a live radio program and tell on air his horror story. It is transmitted by RADIO FORMULA. The program began on August 13, 1995 and was the brainchild of Mario Córdova, then artistic director of the 104.1 FM radio station. The first conductor was Rubén García Castillo, who broadcast for four years. Later, from 1999 to 2010, La Mano Peluda was in charge of Juan Ramón Sáenz.

From 2010 to January 2018, Rubén García Castillo returned and from January 15, 2018 to date he is under the leadership of Gina Avilés and Nacho Muñoz, who have been the producers of the broadcast for two decades. La Mano Peluda has been an iconic program not only in Mexico but throughout the world.

Currently, the broadcast schedule is Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 12:00 at night at 1470 AM RADIO FÓRMULA, 01:00 to 02:00 in the morning at 1500 AM / 104.1 FM. With different repeater stations in the Mexican Republic.

It is a broadcast of the unusual, the supernatural and what has NO logical explanation through stories from listeners and comments on the proposed topic every night. The followers of the program identify themselves as Peludomaniacos and every night they report from all over the world to the Miedofón.

