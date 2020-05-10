The Mexican announcer Héctor Martínez Serrano died today Saturday at the age of 86. Through social networks, Grupo Radio Centro mourned the death of the announcer, who worked in the company for 17 years in the “Good morning” program.

“Grupo Radio Centro deeply regrets the sensitive death from Don Héctor Martínez Serrano, dear friend and host of the program ‘Buenos Días’ for more than 17 years of this company “, the message is read.

“His companions and listeners will always remember him with affection as not one of the most important communicators on Mexican radio,” the message ends.

The reaction was immediate, on the part of several journalists and communicators, who Through social networks they have sent some messages of support and condolences to the host’s family.

“The radio has lost one of his best and most valuable children. With deep sadness I inform you of the death of our admired friend Héctor Martínez Serrano. Rest in peace,” announcer Mariano Osorio published on his Twitter.

