The announcement of the Superliga triggers the stock market price of the founding clubs … and of those who think about it

The announcement by a dozen European clubs, including the Real Madrid, the FC Barcelona and the Atlético de Madrid, from the foundation of the Super league, ha triggered the stock price of the actions of different teams, including among the founding clubs of the new competition and also those of others that could later join it.

Thus, the titles of the Juventus of Turin, one of the main drivers of the Superliga project, were revalued more than 7% on the Milan Stock Exchange in the first minutes of trading while waiting to know the evolution of the shares of the Manchester United, another of the founding clubs of the project, listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

On his side, the shares of some of the large listed clubs that are not part of the dozen initial founders of the Super League, but that could be invited to take part in the future in the competition were also trading higher at the opening of the session of Monday.

Specifically, the titles of the Amsterdam Ajax up 1.9% in the opening, while the titles of the Borussia Dortmund they appreciated 2.8%.

In turn, the price of other European football teams such as the Rome recorded slight losses of 0.52%, while the Benfica Portuguese yielded 0.07%.

According to the note released early this Monday, Milan, Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, ​​Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are the twelve founding clubs of the Super League, which would invite to three other greats clubs of the Old Continent before its first edition.

Regarding the format, they will participate 20 clubs, the 15 founders and an additional five teams that they “will be ranked annually based on the previous season’s performance” and all of their games “will be played on weekdays.” “All clubs will continue to compete in their respective national leagues, thus preserving the traditional calendar that is at the center of club life,” he adds.