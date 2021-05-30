The announcement of the creation of the Spanish NASA becomes a parody

The director of the President’s Cabinet, Iván Redondo, has announced that the Government will create a Spanish Space Agency as part of the new National Security strategy that the Pedro Sánchez executive wants to implement before the summer and that replaces that of 2017.

Redondo has announced it during the Mixed National Security Commission that was held this May 27, although has not offered more details about this future department.

The new National Security strategy consists of five key points and one of them is, as explained by the director of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet, “favoring the security dimension in the development of technological capabilities and strategic industries.”

This objective already appeared in the previous strategy but for Redondo “it continues to be key in these moments of increasingly accelerated technological development and deployment,” as he explained. “And at this point, to give an example, I announce the creation of the Spanish Space Agency, something that is important to be able to integrate resources”, has declared.

The creation of this agency It has been debated for several years within the scientific sector. Spain already belongs to the European Space Agency (ESA), to which it contributes a large amount of money, although there are voices that consider that it would be necessary to create an organism that coordinates all matters related to space, as it already exists in other countries of the Old Continent such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy or Portugal.

The news of the creation of what many have already baptized as the Spanish NASA has been widely commented on social networks, where users have drawn irony to create memes mocking this future department. Some have remembered a mythical Spanish comedy, ‘El astronauta’, starring Tony Leblanc, or the comics of ‘Mortadelo y Filemón’.

Other users they made fun of the Government of Pedro Sánchez for the creation of the Spanish Space Agency or they imagined what this organism will be like. Most do not predict a promising future for him.

