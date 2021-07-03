The announcement for the casting of the Fantastic Four will take time to arrive

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has denied rumors about the impending casting announcement for the Fantastic Four reboot.

The Fantastic Four reboot was first announced at the end of Disney’s Investor Day presentation in December 2020, it was revealed at the time that the director Jon Watts responsible for the new Spider-man trilogy at the MCU, he was going to be on board to lead the project. Obviously, audiences are excited about the possibility of the Marvel First Family joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and have been clamoring for any information about the project. Since then it has been speculated that the marriage formed by Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, star in the film, as well as Rahul Kohli from The Curse of Bly Manor among others.

The Fantastic Four have been a mainstay in Marvel comics since their first appearance in 1961. The team has also been instrumental in introducing other characters to Marvel comics, most notably Black Panther in 1966. The first screen adaptation The team’s big one was in 2005 and starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis and Chris Evans in the lead roles.

At the recent premiere of Black Widow, ET Online asked the president of Marvel Studios if fans could expect an announcement about the casting of Fantastic Four in the short term, Feige sidestepped the question and kept quiet by saying:

“I don’t think it’s soon, and you know this is our first red carpet event in two years, we’ll see what happens with the next fan meetings and events where we can release more news. I hope at some point in the near future ”.

Marvel Studios tends to make its biggest announcements at press and fan events. Having a large gathering of people to gauge audience reaction is often an integral part of Marvel studios’ marketing strategies, both the announcement of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in 2016 and last year’s reveal of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. / Ms. Marvel happened at similar events. While Feige’s statement does not provide any solid information on when the public might expect any Fantastic Four announcements, it would make sense for the study to wait for the pandemic restrictions to be more favorable for such events.

However, the constant circle of rumors makes sense. People are eager to see a well-made Fantastic Four movie, as the group hasn’t had the best track record when it comes to cinema. The first attempt and its 2007 sequel were not particularly well received by audiences and critics. Similarly, Josh Trank’s reboot attempt in 2015 was mired in a litany of production issues and currently has a paltry 9% on Rotten Tomatoes. Not surprisingly, then, there has been so much excitement surrounding the group returning to Marvel Studios, especially with the Fantastic Four in the capable hands of Watts. It looks like audiences will have to wait a bit longer before Marvel reveals new information about the Fantastic Four.