No one really escapes the south face of the Annapurna, not even those who reached its summit and returned unscathed. A curse seems to haunt, since 1970, the few climbers who were able to launch new routes of ascent on the enormous, technical and dangerous southern slope of the mountain, of 8,091 meters. Sticking exclusively to the southern slope, history retains just three routes of ascent to the main summit, and two more to the neighboring central summit, barely 30 meters of minor unevenness. Later, on the same side of the mountain, but slightly more to the east, it is worth mentioning three more routes, two of them to the east summit, 8,013 meters and another, fantastic, to the main summit (8,091m). In total, there are eight openings, eight different routes featuring a total of 14 climbers. Not only does success unite them; also many the subsequent premature death, as if the mountain took a deferred toll. Of the 14 mentioned, 11 have died, nine of them in other mountains. There is hardly anyone left who can give direct testimony of what it meant to climb successfully in the bowels of a terribly demanding mountain.

The north slope welcomes the ‘normal’ or ‘simple’ route of the mountain: the French, Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal, passed in 1950 to sign the first ascent in history to one of the 14 mountains of more than 8,000 meters that it knows the planet. Ironically, the first eight-thousand conquered is also the one with the highest mortality rate: only 191 climbers know its summit, and 61 people have lost their lives on its slopes. In comparison, Everest seems much safer: the planet’s roof records 5,656 ascents and 223 deaths. Curiously, the Annapurna has known more fatal accidents on its classic route than during the aforementioned openings of new itineraries on its southern slope, where only four climbers died.

Annapurna I, main summit (8,091 m)

Khangsar Kang / Roc Noir

(7,485 m)

British route

Haston-Whillans

Japanese route

Aota-Yanagisawa

Polish route

Berbeka-

Boguslaw-Probulski

Catalan route

Bohigas-Lucas

In bold, deceased south face annapurnistas

in the mountains or in other circumstances.

The conquest of the south face of the Annapurna came in 1970, and its ideologue was the English Chris Bonington, a magician at the time of obtaining the adequate financing to reunite the elite of British mountaineering and, once at the foot of the mountain, Convince everyone that despite constant avalanches, the technical difficulties of rock and ice climbing, they had the opportunity to make history.

The team’s 11 western mountaineers and the six Nepalese Sherpas worked for weeks laying fixed ropes, masterfully overcoming each complicated section of the mountain, progressing through a pillar of rock, snow, and ice on the left flank of the mountain, a place ( usually) protected from avalanches. The further they went, the more doubts arose, knowing that the monsoon and bad weather were approaching. When Don Whilans and Dougal Haston reached the end of the fixed ropes, at 7,300 meters, bad weather invited a resignation. Then, the couple did something unexpected: in a single attack they overcame the almost 800 meters of unevenness that separated them from the top. They started with wind, poor visibility and the idea of ​​setting up a new field, but they were so close to the summit that they abandoned precautions and rushed to the top, which reached 2.30 in the morning. One of the great problems of himalayism had fallen. But when all the climbers evacuated the mountain, clearing the high fields, an avalanche swept the lower part of the wall, burying Ian Clough, the first victim in southern Annapurna.

Eleven years later, in 1981, a powerful Japanese team managed to place two of its men on top: Hiroshi Aota and Yukihiro Yanagisawa. The expedition, also of heavy style, was fixed in the obvious central pillar, to the right of the route of 1970, seeking to avoid at all costs the rock projectiles and the avalanches. However, nothing could prevent the death of Yasuji Kato: he suffered a fall on the way to the top when he was about to repeat the success of his compatriots. Yanagisawa, for his part, confirmed his class just a year later, by climbing the K2 without artificial oxygen … although he did not survive the descent, victim of a fall. He was not the first actor from southern Annapurna to disappear: in 1977, an avalanche had buried Dougal Haston while skiing in Switzerland.

Lethality by number of promotions

Mountaineers deceased out of the total

of attempts to reach the top

It is not the highest peak, but it is the most lethal. Of the 191 people who have tried to reach its peak, 61 have died.

The magic year

1984 was a magical year for Himalayas, a year that heralded a bold and minimalist future for the cause, the effects of which, however, did not penetrate until the arrival of the new century. Two of its protagonists, Nil Bohigas and Enric Lucas, Catalans, made one of the most amazing ascents in history, so far ahead of their time that their feat still seems like a dream. On October 3, the couple completed the eastern corridor from the south face to the central summit (8,051 m) in alpine style, picking up the witness abandoned in 1982 by René Ghilini and Alex MacIntyre: a block of rock took the life of the great mountaineer British when exploring the route. Bohigas and Lucas climbed as if they had nothing to lose: where the English and Japanese had used a siege technique, with fixed ropes, high fields and tons of material, the Catalans decided to climb as if they were in the Pyrenees. A 25 kilogram backpack per head to survive, one day to reach the wall from base camp, seven days to ascend and one day to return to life. It was great, unthinkable. The alpine style has since then one of its great references in this climb. Bohigas took his own life in 2016.

Also in 1984, two Swiss starred in one of the epic rides that retains the memory of the Himalayas. Erhard Loretan and Norbert Joos walked the endless eastern edge to the top of Annapurna, a marathon above 7,000 meters. Once at the top, they looked at each other and recognized that they would never come out alive if they unmade the trail. They carried a photo of the north face, and without knowing it they launched themselves down the mountain, on the way to life. “I never saw myself further from life and closer to death,” Loretan would swear. The Swiss would sign in 1986, together with Jean Troillet, another of the great moments in the history of himalayism: climbing at night to avoid freezing and napping in the sun, the couple climbed the north face of Everest linking the Japanese corridor and the corridor Horbein in 31 hours … to descend the normal route in just three and a half hours. But the existence of Loretan experienced an appalling chapter in 2002: irritated by the crying of his seven-month-old firstborn, he shook him to cut his tears. Little Ewan would die hours later in a Bern hospital. He had suffered severe brain damage from the so-called shaken baby syndrome. All his guilt, his shame, his excruciating pain would come to light months after his death in 2011, when his partner revealed the details of a broken existence from which he was just beginning to recover. Norbert Joos, meanwhile, a mountain guide like Loretan, passed away with two of his clients in July 2016 at the Piz Bernina (4,049 m).

South face of Annapurna. Photo: GETTY / Video: EL PAÍS

Lafaille escapes alive, Iñaki no

Jean Christophe Lafaille, one of the strongest and most versatile mountaineers in history, was left “a prisoner of the Annapurna”, unable to forget and accept his fate on the south face of the mountain. In 1992, accompanied by the also French Pierre Béghin, a storm thwarted his Alpine-style ascension on technical terrain to the right of the British line. In his escape, trying to save material to be able to administer it in the numerous abseils (to hang down with his ropes from an abandoned point in the rock or ice), Béghin asked Lafaille to remove a piece, trusting the safety of the hanging. When it yielded with a dry snap, Béghin’s incredulous, terrified, and finally resigned gaze as he rushed into the void was forever fixed on Lafaille’s retina. Without ropes, only his enormous technical prowess allowed him to unravel the climbing, knowing that the slightest failure would kill him. “I was trying to quickly meet Pierre,” the Frenchman would narrate, especially after a rock broke one of his arms. He reached the foot of the wall like a dying man and did not really escape the Annapurna until in 2002 he stepped on its top in the company of Alberto Iñurrategi, signing the first repetition of the Loretan-Joos route and returning by the same itinerary. No one knows under what circumstances Jean Christophe Lafaille perished. It was in the winter of 2006, at the Makalu, in absolute solitude.

Iñaki Ochoa de Olza, on the other hand, would never escape from Annapurna. Trying to imitate the gesture of Lafaille and Iñurrategi, the Navarrese suffered a pulmonary edema and a rescue operation was organized to save him at the height of his great personality. Ueli Steck was the only one who could reach the east ridge, above 7,000 meters: he saved the life of the Romanian Horia Colibasanu (he refused to abandon his climbing partner Iñaki until help arrived) and managed to keep Iñaki from dying without company . Without knowing the fate of the Navarrese, the third member of the original ropes, Alexei Bolotov, reached the top alone, returned and still had the strength to help the rescue. But the Russian’s good star would go out on Everest in 2013.

Ueli Steck is from another galaxy

They nicknamed him the Swiss machine. Ueli Steck concentrated in his person all the virtues that are supposed to the avant-garde mountaineering: technical capacity, resistance, speed, imagination, courage … Steck made a name for himself when he destroyed all the speed records in the Alpine mountains, from the north of the Eiger to the north of the Grandes Jorasses. But what he achieved at Anapurna is still a wild one: following the opening attempt by Lafaille and Bhégin, in October 2013 the Swiss reached the top and returned in 28 hours of effort. He then assured that he found the perfect conditions to climb and progress quickly … and added that he would never be “capable of climbing something so committed”. “I have reached my ceiling,” he said.

Just a week after his tremendous display, two of the best French mountaineers of the past decades more or less followed the line climbed by Steck. On their second day of promotion, Stéphane Benoist and Yannick Graziani reached a place, at 6,650 meters, where to plant their tent. The bad weather kept them there for three days, but when it stopped snowing, they decided to continue, this time making their way through deep snow. Despite the technical difficulties, the couple made it to the top, on the day Graziani turned 40: “It was an unforgettable day: at the top of Annapurna with a friend I met climbing close to home when we were 15 years old.” But Benoist, who had led all the difficult stretches, solving them with skill, sank after the top: he suffered from pneumonia and severe frostbites that later led to amputations. He lost his toes and several phalanges of his right hand. Graziani does not yet know where he got the energy to organize the descent. In all, they spent 10 days climbing up and down a mountain that Steck flew over in 28 hours. On April 30, 2017, while acclimatizing for Everest, Ueli Steck lost his life on the Nuptse. No one knows the causes. His loss shocked the entire community of mountaineers who believed him immortal.

Polish losses

Two of the three large openings on the southern slope have Polish protagonists. In 1981, Maciej Berbeka and Boguslaw Probulski ascended the east pillar on the south face to the central summit (8,051 m), signing one of the great moments in the history of Himalayism. Berbeka, a true legend and one of the great names of the conquest of eight-thousand-year-olds in winter, had the first winters at Manaslu, in 1984, and Cho Oyu, just a year later. But his pending challenge was the Broad Peak in winter, so when Polish mountaineering decided to recruit his best youth to climb the eight-thousand of the Karakorum, Berbeka joined the challenge, despite being 58 years old. On March 5, 2013, four Polish climbers conquered Broad Peak in winter. Berbeka was among them, but failed to descend.

In 1988, the also Poles Artur Hazjer and Jerzy Kukuzcka chose a rock spur that rises from the south face to the east edge and from there to the east peak (8,013 m). If Kukuzcka was already part of the Himaláyico Olympus, Hazjer was not lagging behind. The first one would die a year later in the south of the Lhotse and the destination would find Hazjer much later, in 2013, when he slipped on the Gasherbrum I. The last opening has a Slovenian name and surname: Tomaz Humar. Following a line parallel to that of the Poles in 1988, that same year Humar reached the eastern summit alone … perhaps pointing the way forward for Ueli Steck. Two years later, the cool and carefree Slovenian would die at Langtang Lirung. He was barely 40 years old.

The 11 disappeared mountaineers had signed a good part of the best pages of Himalayas with a common characteristic: their drive and vision always allowed giant leaps to be made in a discipline where the only brake is death. Everyone fell on the mountain, except Bohigas and the unclassifiable Don Whillans, who died in his bed devoured by cirrhosis. He justified his fondness for the bottle by explaining that he was panicking from dehydration.

TopOpeningAuthor (s) DeathMain 8,091 m South face, left pillarDougal Haston and Don Whillans, May 27, 1970Dougal Haston, because of an avalanche on January 17, 1977. He was 36 years old.

Don Whillans, due to cirrhosis, on August 4, 1985, at 52 years of age Main 8,091 m South face, central pillar Hiroshi Aota and Yukihiro Yanagisawa, on October 29, 1981Yukihiro Yanagisawa, on August 15, 1982 after falling into the K2 Main 8,091 m. East Aista Erhard Loretan and Norbert Joos, on October 24, 1984Erhard Loretan, fallen guiding in the Grünhorn, on April 28, 2011, at the age of 52

Norbert Joos, falling guiding in the Piz Bernina, on July 10, 2016. At 55 years (*)Main 8,091 m. Route to the right of the British line. First Alpine Wall Climb Ueli Steck, October 9, 2013Ueli Steck, fall in the Nuptse on April 30, 2017 (**)Central summit 8,051 m. East pillar from the south face to the central summit Maciej Berbeka and Boguslaw Probulski, May 23, 1981Maciej BerbekaAfter conquering Broak Peak in winter, on March 6, 2013, at 58 years old, Central summit 8,051 m. East corridor of the southern face, Nil Bohigas and Enric Lucas sign the first alpine-style ascent to the central summit.Nil Bohigas takes his life on June 13, 2016, at age 58 (***)East 8,013 m. Rock spur that rises to the east edge and from there to the top. Jerzy Kukuczka and Artur Hazjer, on October 13, 1988Jerzy Kukuczka, on October 24, 1989 when he fell in the south of the Lhotse, at the age of 41

Artur Hazjer, on July 9, 2013 at Gasherbrum I. 51 years old, East 8,013 m. Parallel to the Polish one from 1988, Tomás Humar, on October 28, 2007 aloneTomaz Humar. Falling at Langtang Lirung on November 10, 2009, at age 40.(*) On May 16, 2002, Jean Christophe Lafaille and Alberto Iñurrategi repeat the route, returning along the edge. On May 19, 2008, Alexei Bolotov repeats this activity. Lafaille disappears in January 2006 in the Makalu, at age 41, and Bolotov on May 14, 2013, at age 50.(**) Steck completed a route started in 1992 by Lafaille and Béghin, who died during the descent.(***) In 1982, René Ghilini and Alex McIntyre attempted this route, but McIntyre died struck by a rock.

