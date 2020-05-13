The manga and anime touch on a variety of topics, so it’s no wonder (especially after seeing Neon Genesis Evangelion) that religion is included in their themes. Chrono Crusade, a Daisuke Moriyama manga that was turned into an anime, is one of these cases, since it deals with nuns, demons, angels and the prophecies made by the Virgin of Fatima.

We also recommend: They seek to ban anime series and manga accused of alleged child abuse

Apparitions and the secret of Fatima

The Miracle of Fatima, also known as the Miracle of the Sun, occurred between May and October 1917. Three shepherd children – Lucia Santos and her cousins ​​Jacinta and Francisco Marto – reported having had visions of a luminous lady who is believed to be the Virgin Mary. He appeared to the children in the fields of Cova da Iria, outside the village of Aljustrel, near Fátima, Portugal. He appeared to them on the 13th of each month, at approximately noon, for six months in a row.

According to the children, the Virgin of Fatima told them a “secret” in July 1917. The secret consists of three parts, the first two of which were made public.

The first part of the secret was a horrifying vision of hell, “where the souls of poor sinners go,” and contained an urgent plea from the virgin for acts of prayer and sacrifice to save souls.

The second part of the Secret was a prophecy, which is said to have specifically spoken of the outbreak of World War II.

The last part of the secret (known as the “third secret”) was written in 1944 in a letter from Lucia Dos Santos, the last seer of Fatima. It was placed in the care of the Holy See, with instructions that no one should read it until 1960. Most informed sources speculate that this part of the Secret refers to chaos in the Catholic Church, predicting widespread apostasy and a loss of faith that It begins in the 1970s. However, according to believers, he is now believed to have predicted the 1981 assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II.

Chrono Crusade and the Virgin of Fatima

Chrono Crusade began publishing in Comic Dragon magazine in 1998 and was turned into an anime in 2003. Since there are substantial differences between manga and anime, we will focus on the latter.

The Chrono Crusade anime focuses on the sister Rosette Christopher, from the order of Magdalena, and Chrono, his combat partner and a demon that is tied to his soul. Both fight demonic threats that appear with increasing regularity across the United States.

It is revealed how much Rosette how Chrono are motivated by a bleak past, centered on the search for Rosette’s lost brother, Joshua, whom the sinner, Aion, a demon who shares a dark and bloody relationship with Chrono, kidnapped. Aion seeks nothing less than to topple the delicate balance between Heaven, Earth and Hell.

Things get complicated when Azmaria Hendric appears, an apostle and one of the children who heard the prophecy of Fatima and received miraculous powers. Demons would love to have those powers, especially Aion.

That’s not the only reference to the Virgin of Fatima in the anime.

In the end of the Chrono Crusade anime, after the battle against Aion – after references to stigma and overwhelming religious fanaticism – Rosette and Chrono die, smiling and holding hands. The rest of the characters, including Azmaria, go on with their lives. Although Sister Kate, the leader of the order of Magdalena of New York is concerned about the prophecy of the Virgin of Fatima about the Second World War.

Time passes, and on May 13, 1981, another of the characters, Father Remington, an agent of the Order, meets Aion in the Vatican, moments before he attempted to kill John Paul II, as Supposedly the third secret of Fatima predicted it.

If you still don’t see Chrono Crusade, it is currently available on Crunchyroll and, scratching a bit, you can get the manga volumes published by Grupo Editorial Vid years ago.

.