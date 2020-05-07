You never know where a pleasant surprise can come from, sometimes it is a detail from someone close and at other times good news that turned out to be unexpected. An example of the second case is what we are going to tell you now: Atelier Escha & Logy’s anime has been licensed in Spain and will land in our country on May 20th.

Atelier Escha & Logy’s anime will only feature subtitles at first, but it is expected to receive a dub this year.

Sure, but when we can double it during these months. First we are going to dub Hello Kitty and then Atelier, this year it will be all dubbed in Spanish (we will try if something does not happen that can slow us down like COVID). – Coalise Estudio🦉 (@CoaliseEstudio) May 1, 2020

As you well know, the coronavirus has caused an immense number of delays in the video game industry and something similar has happened with the rest of the sectors related to leisure. Escha Malier’s animated series also failed the effects of the pandemic, which made it impossible for Coalise Estudio to double this series or take it out in physical format with the storm we are experiencing. In case it catches your attention, you will have 3 plans to see it online: 3 months for 4.95 euros, 6 months for 9.95 euros and a year in exchange for 19.95 euros.

By the way, if by chance you have not heard of this distributor before, it is because it is relatively new. However, thanks to the work they did with their first dubbing, that of Cells at Work!, we can tell you that they do it with love. It never hurts to try something before you buy it, right? That philosophy is normal and therefore, they launched the “Special Welcome Pack to Coalise Estudio”. Thanks to this promotion, everyone will be able to see the first chapter of any of their anime, without having to pay a penny. Are you going to give it a try? It goes without saying that the editor of this text, after previously taking charge of the video game analysis, He is immensely curious about the voices that will be put into the characters. Will they succeed? Time will tell!

