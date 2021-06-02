The animated film already has a release date

The famous Ninja Turtles will return to the cinema screen with Seth Rogen. Finally, its release date was announced.

The Ninja Turtles are back in the movies. On this occasion, Seth Rogen will be in charge of producing this new animated film. It should be noted that Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures, who own the rights to the license, have signed an agreement with the production company of the Canadian comedian, director and film producer, Point Gray Pictures, founded by himself in 2011. According to the information that emerged , this film will hit the big screen on August 11, 2023.

The information, which was advanced by Variety and confirmed by Seth Rogen himself, does not offer more details about the Ninja Turtles movie, which will be CG animated. Brendan O’Brien, in charge of Neighbors and its sequel, will take on the role of writing the script; while Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. The Machines) will direct. On Monday, June 1, Seth Rogen used his Twitter account to show fans a sketch on paper of which we can see the initials of the Ninja Turtles, the release date of the film and some values ​​such as honor and loyalty.

One of the most famous cartoons

The license of the Ninja Turtles started in May 1984 through the comics of the publisher Mirage Studios. Their worldwide success led to these famous characters obtaining a media franchise with a presence in the audiovisual field (series, movies, video games) as well as derivative products, which we know as merchandising.

There are several stages, arcs and sagas related to the universe of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello. Depending on the publisher in charge of the license, different views of his figure have been offered. In the future, TMNT will return to the cinema with the help of Seth Rogen and also to the world of video games with the help of DotEmu, responsible for distributing Streets of Rage 4, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.