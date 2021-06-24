The animals of Universal sing again. Trailer for ‘Canta 2!’

Universal Pictures presents the lengthy and highly revealing first trailer – over three and a half minutes long – of ‘Sing 2!‘, sequel to the 2016 animated film rewritten and directed by Garth Jennings (‘ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy ‘,’ The Son of Rambow ‘).

In this new installment, the protagonists must work as a team so that the dream of creating their great show in a unique setting comes true. To do this, they will have to achieve the impossible: That the legendary and late rocker lion Clay Calloway (voiced by U2’s Bono in the original version of the film) participate in the performance.

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll and Bobby Cannavale repeat in the original version of this new Illumination Entertainment musical in which we will also hear Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti or the aforementioned U2 Bond.

Produced by Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy, ‘Sing 2!‘hitting theaters around the world next Christmas … as by the way it will not’ The Boss Baby: Family Business’, also a sequel to an animated family film in this case by DreamWorks that will finally be released in United States through Peacock this July 2. In Spain that s in principle will do it in theaters, next August 20.

