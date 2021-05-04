The animal that regenerates still divided into three parts

Researchers from Tel Aviv University they have discovered an animal that regenerates even after being divided into three parts.

It’s about the Polycarpa Mytiligera, an invertebrate animal of the species of sea ​​squirts. This specimen is distributed in almost all the seas of the planet.

They normally live attached to rocks. Your body has the ability to restore the function of all missing body systems soon.

In the case of Israel, it is very common in the Gulf of Eliat, where researchers have extracted specimens for studies.

“Since the dawn of humanity, humans have been fascinated by the ability to regenerate damaged or missing organs,” says Professor Noa Shenkar, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“It is an amazing discovery, since it is an animal that belongs to the Phylum Chordata, animals with a spine, which also includes us humans ”, he adds.

A marine animal that can regenerate all its organs

The researcher explains that the analyzed animal can regenerate all its organs even if it is divided into three parts and that “each part knows exactly how to restore the functioning of all its missing body systems in a short period of time.”

Shenkar compares the Polycarpa Mytiligera with another animal, the gecko, which can regenerate its tail. However, it neither achieves nor has the ability to regenerate “its entire body systems.”

Another member of the project, Tal Gordon, indicates that Polycarpa Mytiligera is a simple organism animal. It has two openings on its body: an entrance and an exit.

“Inside the body there is a central organ that resembles a pasta strainer,” says Gordon. This organ filters the particles from the water and only stays with the food.

Sea squirts are generally known for their regenerative abilities, but they are generally associated with asexual reproductive abilities.

An invertebrate evolutionarily close to humans

“Among invertebrates, they are considered the closest to humans from an evolutionary point of view,” says Gordon.

One of the most surprising data is that such regenerative capacity has never been found in a chordate animal that reproduces itself.

“There are species of sea squirts that perform simple regeneration in order to reproduce,” says Gordon. These are species with a colonial lifestyle, with many identical individuals connected to each other. They replicate to grow, “he adds.

However, Eilat’s Polycarpa Mytiligera is an organism with a solitary lifestyle. Studies not only demonstrate the incredible regeneration ability of this animal, but is able to recover its digestive system and its entry and exit points in a few days.

Regeneration of ascidian species Polycarpa mytiligera | Tel Aviv University

In order to take the research further, the team took some specimens from the Gulf of Eliat and divided them into three parts. After a few days, they realized that they had managed to regenerate the removed parts.

“In a later experiment, we dissected several dozen sea squirts into three fragments, leaving a part of the body without a nerve center, a heart and part of the digestive system,” Gordon explains.

Contrary to the team’s expectations, the animal was able to regenerate each part and survive. “All the organs were regenerated in each of the three sections,” he concludes.

