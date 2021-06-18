The animal equivalent of adopting the local accent to be taken up by a local

An investigation of individuals of two species of monkeys reveals an astonishing and cunning ability to adapt to the social environment when making sounds.

A team consisting of, among others, Jacob Dunn, from the University of Anglia Ruskin in the United Kingdom, and Tainara Sobroza, from the National Amazon Research Institute in Brazil, has discovered that monkeys of one species use the “accent” on the other when they enter the territory of the latter to help them understand each other better and reduce the risk of conflict.

The team investigated the behavior of 15 groups of monkeys of the species Saguinus bicolor and Saguinus midas in the Brazilian Amazon.

The Saguinus bicolor monkeys are critically endangered and have one of the smallest geographic ranges in the world, much of that area is around the city of Manaus, while the Saguinus midas monkeys are found throughout the northeast region. of the Amazon.

The researchers found that when groups of Saguinus midas entered a shared territory with Saguinus bicolor monkeys, the former adopted the type of vocalizations used by the latter.

Saguinus midas monkeys have greater vocal flexibility, and in fact “speak” more than the other species.

A monkey of the species Saguinus bicolor. (Photo: Tainara Sobroza)

The study authors believe that Saguinus midas alter their vocalizations to avoid territorial disputes over resources. Because both species depend on similar resources, if outsiders “speak” like locals, they are more likely to be perceived as legitimate residents of the area and their consumption of resources tolerated. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)