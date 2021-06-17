The anger of the star scientist of the Wuhan-NIUS laboratory

Shi Zengli, deputy director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, is once again the center of all eyes, when the hypothesis that the coronavirus had escaped from a laboratory is reactivated

The prestigious virologist has been researching bat coronavirus for years in her high biological security laboratory

Laboratories like yours (P4) carry out “gain of function” experiments: modify viruses to find out how they can evolve

Shi Zengli is deputy director of the Wuhan High Biological Security Laboratory and probably, the world’s leading expert on bat coronavirus, something that has earned her the nickname “bat woman.” At the beginning of the pandemic, when we all wondered where this coronavirus had come from, was one of the most wanted people. A year and a half later, we keep wondering, and all eyes turn back to her. Why?

Shi Zengli’s anger: “This is not science, it is mistrust”

It is not easy to talk to Shi ZengliBut the New York Times has done it. “How is it supposed to be able to offer proof of something for which there is no proof?” visibly upset by the information published on the hypothesis of the escape of the virus. “I don’t know how the world got to this, constantly dirtying an innocent scientist.”

It may have influenced China’s opacity about it. Your refusal, for example, to allow an independent investigation in your laboratory, or share data from your coronavirus investigations. This has fueled suspicions about the fact that that the pandemic originated in the same city that houses a world reference laboratory on bat coronaviruses.

After the brief conversation with the Chinese scientist, and already in an email interview with the American newspaper, Shi Zengli denounces that the suspicions about a possible escape of the virus are unfounded. And he has also denied allegations that several of his colleagues may have fallen ill with symptoms very similar to covid, just before the Chinese government officially reported the outbreak. All those reports suggested that the virus could have escaped, or leaked, from the laboratory, perhaps by infecting a worker.

In the interview with the New York Times, Shi assures that both she and the institute have been opened with the WHO and with the world scientific community. “This is no longer a question of science, It is a speculation based on the most absolute mistrust ”.

From world reference in coronavirus to “suspicious”

Shi, 57, He has been at the forefront of coronavirus research for almost two decades, since he focused his work on them in 2004, after the first SARS. In 2019, before the pandemic, she was one of 109 scientists selected to enter the American Academy of Microbiology for her contributions in this field.

Among all those samples collected and analyzed in his laboratory, is the RaTG13 coronavirus, which shares 96.2% of its genetic material with SARS-CoV-2. It is, to date, the closest bat virus genetically to SARS-CoV-2. Although another very similar one has just been found, which “in some specific genetic regions would be the closest relative of SARS-CoV-2 identified so far”.

Those Tens of thousands of samples allow them to investigate how these viruses jump from animals to humans. And to be able to learn that, precisely, is why laboratories like yours – which have the highest level of biological safety (P4) – they are trained to modify these viruses genetically. Among other things, they can make them more virulent and lethal. For scientific purposes always, of course, and strict controls on their work, as the virologist Antonio Alcamí recently explained at NIUS, who works with SARS-CoV-2 in a high biological security laboratory. The usual thing, explained Alcamí, is to modify them to attenuate them, not to make them more virulent.

Between risk and benefit: what is gain of function?

Defenders of this type of research – those that alter the characteristics of a virus in order to know it better– they assure that they are important to be prepared in order to avoid future pandemics. But many others warn that the risks of creating new pathogens more dangerous to humans may outweigh the possible benefits. The issue is controversial and there has been an open debate for years. Some scientists are now using the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis to require greater control of these so-called “gain-of-function” experiments.

It is a technique to some extent common in laboratories that have maximum biological safety, and the goal is to try to anticipate what may eventually happen naturally, try to stay one step ahead of the pathogen. Speeding things up in the lab provides a unique opportunity for researchers from know about how a virus might evolve.

It applies from research with mice to, for example, work on the measles virus. But the genetic modifications that raise the greatest fears are those that create mutations to investigate how a pathogen becomes more contagious or more lethal. Because in doing so, Viruses can be created in the laboratory with capabilities that they do not have in nature.

Accidents and moratorium in the US

In 2011, American scientists they did it with the avian flu virus, H5N1. They generated a version capable of being transmitted through the air among ferrets, something the wild virus cannot do. The fact of having succeeded in facilitating mammal-to-mammal transmission set off all the alarms and It opened a debate in the US that ended up leading to the approval of a moratorium on this type of experiment in 2014.

One of his main promoters was the prestigious American epidemiologist Marc Lipstich, from the Harvard School of Public Health. “I was of the opinion that the benefits were very small (compared to the risks) and I still have that opinion,” he explains in this Scientific American article.

Lipstich acknowledges that knowing what makes a pathogen more dangerous allows you to better cope with it and that there are clear benefits of this type of research for public health. But believe that you have to balance those potential benefits with the risks that they can suppose, also for the public health. Y “This calculation must be done on a case-by-case basis, assures. “There is no one-size-fits-all answer.”

Because human error exists. In 2014 there were several accidents in highly bio-safe laboratories in the USA. They were not related to gain-of-function experiments, but showed the potential threat posed by research in these types of laboratories. The moratorium imposed that year was lifted in 2017. The conditions to approve these investigations already included improvements in security measures and more requirements than before.

Shi Zengli: “We do not increase the virulence of viruses”

At the moment, The US has 13 P4 laboratories out of the 50 in the world, trained to carry out this type of experiment. function gain. China has two, one of them that of Wuhan. Although research on the new coronavirus is also carried out in laboratories of a lower level, the P3s, in general only the P4s can perform these experiments.

In the interview with the New York Times, Shi says his experiments differ from gain-of-function work and explains his goal was not to get a more dangerous virus, but to understand how he could jump through different species.

“My laboratory has never carried out or collaborated in the performance of gain-of-function experiments that increase the virulence of viruses”, He assures the American newspaper. “I’m sure I didn’t do anything wrong, so I have nothing to fear ”.