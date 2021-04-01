The anger of the Minister of Health of Ecuador for the lack of data on vaccines: “I’m desperate!”

Ecuador’s Minister of Health, Mauro Falconí, was comfortable with his senior positions for not having a database of vaccine stocks that is in the country, according to an audio that has been posted on social networks.

“What happened? Why the hell don’t we have data? I myself toured all the hospitals in the country. I did the command posts myself. What happened to you? Where is the information? Where is the vaccination count? “, The minister repeatedly asks, indignant, in a recording whose origin has not been specified.

Due to the content, however, it is a telematic conversation with senior officials of his Ministry, since Falconí is in quarantine for being infected with covid-19, as he explains himself in the audio.

“It turns out that I do not have unified command posts, it turns out that I do not have information, and it turns out that I do not have a count of vaccines,” he insists, urging officials to leave “the comfort of the bed” and look up the information.

“What were they waiting for? For the minister to go down to the territory? Well, I’m going to break the quarantine and today I go down to all areas of the country, and if I have to hold each of you by the ear, Well, I’m going to go, but that’s enough! “, he concludes in a speech of 8 minutes and 32 seconds.

“Get up right now! Let your work teams get up right now from the comfort of their beds and get to work what they didn’t do during all this time. The minister has a fever, he’s with covid, but I’m still here and I’m not sleeping . I can’t sleep I’m desperate .. What about you? “, insists.

The delay in the vaccination plan

Falconí came to office on March 19 after the resignation at the end of February of Juan Carlos Zevallos, and of his successor Rodolfo Farfán, without reaching three weeks in office.

Both resigned amid the controversy over the delay in the vaccination plan in Ecuador and the recorded irregularities in dose administration to all kinds of privileged people.

In one of his first appearances, from a hospital in Guayaquil, Falconí complained that there was no vaccination plan when he took office, and that was the first thing he had to do in his first 72 hours.

He also asked all the Ministry’s zonal coordinators and hospital directors to put the charges at your disposal to assess who remained and who did not.

“We are so stupid at the Public Health Ministry that we cannot make a sad database!” The minister complains over and over again, insisting in the conversation that: “I want to know how many doses of vaccines there are in this country so that I can plan for vaccination!”

Until now, Ecuador has vaccinated about 182,329 people with the first dose, and 65,537 with the second, in a plan that is plagued with controversy and that drags severe criticism of the Executive day after day.